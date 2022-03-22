Alexa
South Taiwan police on patrol save man allegedly beaten by debtors

Alerted by cries for help, officers raid building to find injured victim being held on 3rd floor

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/22 17:40
(Pexels, Kat Wilcox photo)

(Pexels, Kat Wilcox photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan police rescued a man and arrested six others accused of beating him after hearing the victim’s cries for help during an early morning patrol on Tuesday (March 22).

Officers from the Tainan City Police Department's 4th Precinct were on a routine patrol in Anping District when they heard moaning and cries for help coming from a building. Though the police immediately called for backup, several men prevented them from entering to look for individuals in distress, UDN reported

After reporting the situation to the Tainan District Prosecutors Office, the police were finally able to raid the building. They found a 39-year-old surnamed Chen (陳) injured in an empty room on the third floor.

The police called an ambulance to send Chen to the hospital. He had reportedly suffered arm and leg fractures as well as multiple abrasions.

Officers also took the six men at the scene into custody, including a 36-year-old surnamed Chen (陳), an 18-year-old surnamed Huang (黃), a 25-year-old surnamed Ho (何), a 20-year-old surnamed Chiu (邱), a 23-year-old surnamed Weng (翁), and a 22-year-old surnamed Tsai (蔡).

According to UDN, the victim had gone to the building to discuss a debt he owed and was allegedly beaten when the conversation became heated. After the police interrogated the six suspects, the case was transferred to the prosecutor’s office, which will conduct further investigation and may charge them with deprivation of liberty and causing bodily injury.
Tainan City
Anping District
Tainan City Police Department
patrol

Updated : 2022-03-22 18:43 GMT+08:00

