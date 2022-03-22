Photo of the Day: 'Magical sunset in Taipei'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese English teacher captured this vibrant sunset in Taipei late last year but posted it on social media on Monday (March 21).

The 42-year-old photographer, John Hu, told Taiwan News that he captured the photo at 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2021, from the Xiangshan Firework Lookout. Hu said that he took the photo with an Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2.

When asked for his inspiration, Hu said he had been taking photos to send to his nephew in the U.S. for his Flat Stanley project to show his class what Taiwan has to offer to travelers. "I think the beauty of a Taiwanese sunset in such a fantastic vantage point would inspire anyone," said Hu.

On Monday, Hu uploaded the photo to the social media site Reddit under the title "Magical Sunset in Taipei." The post soon gained 578 upvotes and 23 comments.