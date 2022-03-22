Taiwan monitors Chinese militarization of man-made South China Sea islands

Mischief Reef is one of three South China Sea islands militarized by China. Mischief Reef is one of three South China Sea islands militarized by China. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is closely monitoring China’s militarization of man-made islands in the South China Sea, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said Tuesday (March 22).

United States Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino said recently that China had armed three islands it built with fighter jets, missiles, and laser equipment.

At the Legislative Yuan Tuesday, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) said Taiwan-held Taiping Island had been encircled by the three Chinese bases. He asked Chiu whether this could mean China was planning a takeover of the island, UDN reported.

The defense minister replied that Taiping was close to islands held by China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. While all countries respected the principle of non-intervention, China’s ambitions in the South China Sea were known, so Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines were all closely monitoring military developments, Chiu said.

He added that it was the Coast Guard Administration (CGA), and not the Ministry of National Defense, which had a base on Taiping Island, making it clear that Taiwan had no intention of militarizing the island.