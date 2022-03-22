Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Trend Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2021-2030

Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market is valued approximately USD 3,809.6 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Soil testing is defined as a ‘programmed for procedural evaluation of soil fertility by rapid chemical analysis particularly to assess the available nutrient status and reaction of a soil. The Increasing production of food crops to meet the needs of a growing global population, increasing geriatric population has led to the adoption of Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification across the forecast period. For Instance: As per IBEF, India’s food sector attracted US$ 4.18 billion in foreign direct investments between April 2014 and March 2020. By 2030, Indian annual household consumption is expected to triple, making India the fifth-largest consumer in the world.

Also, with the increasing number of golf courses, the adoption & demand for Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of golf courses along with the high maintenance of the field makes. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population, increase in FDI investments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

APAL Agriculture

SGS SA

Intertek Group

Bureau Veritas

Yara International ASA

ALS Ltd

Assure Quality

Exova Group

SCS Global

RJ Hills Laboratories

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Testing

Inspection

Certification

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

