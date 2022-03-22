Rolling Stock Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2022-2030

The rolling stock market value was $55.4 billion in 2020. The global rolling market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Rolling stock is a type of vehicle that can move on a railroad. It finds application in the railway transportation industry. The number of vehicles consists of both powered and unpowered ones, including railroad locomotives and passenger coaches. There is currently an increase in the use of autonomous rolling stocks. An example of automation is driverless trains, which operate or work without any driver involvement. The control station monitors or controls them automatically. Also, the crew of the train and the control center are informed about any obstacles encountered while traveling, triggering the train’s stopping.

It is one of the most inexpensive modes of transportation for commuting and moving heavy or bulky goods over long distances. The system can also be adapted according to the end-users requirements and comes with a larger carrying capacity than other modes.

Factors Impacting

An increase in the allocation of the budget for the development of railways and an increase in the use of public transport as a solution to reduce traffic congestion go hand in hand in driving the growth of the rolling stock market.

High capital requirements and the necessity to refurbish existing rolling stocks are preventing rolling stock market growth.

A rise in the number of autonomous trains being developed & tested, a strengthening of the railway infrastructure, especially in developing countries, and industrial & mining expansions, are all expected to provide numerous opportunities for the rolling stock market.

Covid-19 Impact

In response to World Health Organization instructions, governments of several nations have set up lockdowns and trade restrictions, leading to disruptions in exports, especially from China, interruptions in manufacturing across Europe, and the closure of factories in the U.S. The rolling stock industry is under intense pressure due to this situation. Along with disruptions in initial supply and manufacturing processes, the industry is experiencing a setback with an uncertain recovery timeline due to decreased demand. Due to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants, the rolling stock market is forecast to experience negative growth due to reduced rolling stock production. In addition, the demand for rolling stock varies widely according to government budgets and rail operator demand. In contrast, budget allocations for rail network expansion may suffer due to pandemics, which could hamper the need for rolling stock during a pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific market is forecast to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2027, owing to an increase in production, domestic demand, and capacity expansions by rolling stock manufacturers in the country.

Company Profile

Several leading competitors profiled in the rolling stock market include:

Alstom SA

Hitachi Ltd.

Bombardier Inc

China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation Limited

The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

TrinityRail Group LLC

Stadler Rail AG

CJSC Transmashholding

Others

Segment Analysis

The global rolling stock market segmentation consists of Type, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Locomotives Diesel locomotives Electric locomotives Electro-diesel locomotives Other locomotives

Metros

Monorails

Trams

Freight wagons

Passenger coaches

Others (Hyperloop and bullet trains)

Segmentation based on End-Use

Passenger transit

Cargo train

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

