Dextrin Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2022-2030

The global dextrin market value was $2,785.2 million in 2020. The global dextrin market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Dextrin is an odorless, tasteless, colorless, gummy carbohydrate that is low in molecular weight. Hydrolysis of either starch or glycogen leads to the formation of dextran. There are several non-wheat dextrins present in food, like tapioca, rice, or potatoes. It is possible to obtain dextrin that is gluten-free in these circumstances. Dextrin is a major ingredient in the food. The product is not directly used but is needed to process food. Additionally, the chemical serves as a stiffening agent in the textile industry, an adhesive in glues, and a binding agent in pharmaceuticals.

Factors Affecting the Global Dextrin Market

Growing numbers of small and medium-sized food manufacturing units and increasing use of dextrin will drive market growth during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Dextrin is high in fiber and is prebiotic. Growing health concerns and a desire for high nutritional and functional foods for human and animal consumption will propel the global dextrin market’s growth.

It has proven to decrease triglyceride levels, which can increase strokes and heart attacks risk. Dextrins also maintain digestive health and help maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Accordingly, the growing awareness regarding the benefits of dextrin in food and its increasing use in food, beverage, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries is forecast to increase the demand for dextrin.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Dextrin Market

Covid-19 was a significant factor behind the decline of the product market. A lockdown implemented across various countries has hindered the processing of food in those countries. A severe pandemic has impacted the world immensely and continues to do so. Global product markets are unlikely to recover anytime soon as manufacturing units are regaining momentum. In 2020, global lockdowns disrupted the supply chain that led to challenges for dextrin manufacturers in 2021. The intense competition, rising prices, and changing consumer preferences will continue to put downward pressure on vendors’ profit margins.

Regional Outlook: The Global Dextrin Market

During the dextrin market forecast period, Asia-Pacific will continue its dominance as the leading region in the product market. The food industry has seen rapid development in Asia-Pacific, fueling the development of the product market. The Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical market in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in developing economies such as China and India, is highly favorable for the growth of the Asia Pacific dextrin market during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Global Dextrin Market

Several leading competitors in the Global Dextrin Market are:

Agridient Inc.

American Key Products, Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Cargill Inc.

Emsland Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Meelunie B.V, Puris

Roquette Frères

Tate & Lyle Plc.

Others

Aim of the Report: The Global Dextrin Market

The global dextrin market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Maltodextrin

Cyclodextrin

Amylodextrin

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Food

Pharmaceutical

industrial

Cosmetics

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

