Canopy Bed Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth 2022-2030

In 2020, the global canopy bed market value figured was more than $4.2. billion. The global canopy market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
A canopy serves as a shelter for events, gardens, and also for garages. The product can additionally come from various materials, including fabrics, metals, wood, and glass. The canopy bed has curtains hung above it that resemble a roof. A canopy provides warmth, comfort, and privacy, as well as blocking light and sight. Also, the canopy bed plays an essential role in enhancing the ambiance at home. The canopy bed market consists of two types of beds: wooden canopy beds and metal canopy beds. It is easily accessible through various sales channels such as an online store, specialty retailer, and supermarket, thus maximizing revenue generation.
The global canopy bed market is forecast to grow due to the continuing rise in spending power on home decor and renovation. A report from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) revealed that in 2018, the average expenditure per home improvement in California rose by over 20% over 2017.
Travel and tourism are also contributing to the growth of this market. There will be more demand for canopies in hotels, beaches, cafes, and other outdoor structures as people visit these facilities more often.
Impact Analysis of the Covid-19 on Global Canopy Market
A positive effect has emerged on the market after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Consumers across the globe are now actively getting involved in home design, remodeling, and renovation during the lockdown period, leading to an increase in bedding sales. Additionally, consumers are replacing their bedding products with new and attractive furniture, including canopy beds. Globally, the global health crisis has led to increased demand for canopy beds to use at home, so market growth has impacted positively.
In response to steadily growing consumer demand, especially in the hospitality industry, the canopy bed market rapidly returned to normal after Covid-19.
Regional Analysis of the Global Canopy Bed Market
During 2020, North America led the market due to the investments made in hotels, guesthouses, and restaurants in the United States that are driving demand for canopy beds.
Key Players in the Global Canopy Bed Market
The leading prominent players profiled in the global canopy market include:
- The Four Poster Bed Company
- Amish Furniture Factory
- Bernhardt Furniture Company
- itahome
- Charles P. Rogers
- Benicia Foundry & Iron Works
- AFK Furniture
- DHP Furniture
- Inspire Q (Top-Line Furniture)
- TurnPost
- Other Prominent Players
Segment Analysis of the Global Canopy Market
The global canopy market segmentation consists of Distribution Channel, Product Type, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Specialty Store
- E-commerce
- B2B
Segmentation based on Product Type
- Wooden
- Metal
Segmentation based on End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
