Radioimmunoassay Market Growth Factors, Product Overview, Segmentation| DiaSorin S.P.A., Euro Diagnostica AB, Merck Millipore Corporation

Radioimmunoassay Market is valued at approximately USD 428.4 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Radioimmunoassay (RIA) is an in-vitro assay technique that is used to measure the concentration of antigens in the blood. RIA encompasses the separation of protein from a mixture by using the specificity of antibody-antigen binding and their quantitation by using radioactivity. The method is hypersensitive and can quantify tiny amounts of hormone or drug levels with the help of antibodies. The increasing usage of RIA in pharmaceutical industries, urbanization with heavy pollution has led to the adoption of Radioimmunoassay across the forecast period.

For Instance: As per the United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs Population Dynamics, by 2050 it’s projected that more than two-thirds of the world’s population will live in urban areas. It’s projected that close to 7 billion people will live in urban areas in 2050. Also, with the increasing oncology testing, the adoption & demand for Radioimmunoassay is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory approvals impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global Radioimmunoassay Market is segmented on the basis of geographical reasons as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is deemed as the leader of the market and witnessed robust growth owing to growing technological advancements in clinical therapy, growing oncology testing. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is coming up as one of the promising regions as huge market growth is observed due to factors such as rising population, growing health awareness would create profitable growth prospects for the Radioimmunoassay Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

MP Biomedicals LLC

DiaSorin S.P.A.

Euro Diagnostica AB

Merck Millipore Corporation

DIAsource ImmunoAssays S.A

Stratec Biomedical AG

Berthold Technologies Gmbh & Co. Kg

iZotope

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Cisbio

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Research

Clinical Diagnostics

By Type:

Reagents & Kits

Analyzer

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Radioimmunoassay Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

