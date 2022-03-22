E-paper display Market Report Examines Latest Share, Size, Trend, and Key Drivers Supporting Growth 2021-2030

E-paper display market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the e-paper display market by region.

E-paper display is a combination of various types of electronic-ink laminated to a plastic film. These displays are different from regular displays in terms of light emission, display panel used, and luminescence. An e-paper display is mostly used in e-readers and retail POS terminals. These displays provide a better viewing angle and reading comfortability as compared to the traditional LCDs and LEDs. Various e-paper displays used to hold static texts, such as those used for signage and posters.

The e-paper display technology is advancing with developments in display technology. Flexible display technology is being implemented to increase the convenience of use. The display technologies mostly use electrophoretic, electrowetting, interferometric modulator, and plasmonic electronic displays. Growing concerns to save the environment by replacing papers with the help of e-paper technology are expected to drive the e-paper display market during the forecast period. However, limited color richness and video capabilities pose a challenge to market players.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for E-paper display.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF181

In 2017, North America dominated the global market; the regional market was valued at USD 319.8 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at the highest CAGR of 42.1% during the review period.

The global e-paper display market has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, end-user, and region. By product, the market is segmented into e-readers, mobile devices, smart cards, posters & signages, auxiliary displays, electronic shelf labels, and wearables.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into electrophoretic displays, electrowetting displays, cholesteric displays, interferometric modular displays (IMOD), and others. By end-user, the market has been segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, retail, healthcare, and media and entertainment.

Based on product, the e-readers segment held the largest market share, valued at 265.5 million in 2017; it is projected to register a CAGR of 40.8% during the forecast period. By technology, the electrophoretic display segment accounted for the highest market value of 308.8 million in 2017; the segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 35.5% during the review period. By end-user, consumer electronics segment was the largest in 2017 with a market value of 310.5 million; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 41.5% during the assessment period.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF181

Key Players

The key players in the global e-paper display market are E Ink Holdings Inc (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Pervasive Display Inc (Taiwan), Samsung Display Co, Ltd (South Korea), LG Display Co Ltd. (South Korea), Plastic Logic GmbH (Germany), Cambrios Technologies Corporation (US), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Visionect (Slovenia), and CLEARink Displays (US).

Global E-Paper Display Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global e-paper display market

> To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

> To analyze the global E-paper display market based on Porter’s Five Forces analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospects

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments on the basis of product, technology, and end-user

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and research and developments in the global E-paper display market

Target Audience

> Raw material suppliers

> E-paper Display manufacturers

> Semiconductor Industries

> Chip Manufacturers

> Resellers and Distributors

> Mobile display manufacturers

> Research & consultancy

> Retail Sector

> Technology investors

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF181

Key Findings

> The global e-paper display market is expected to reach USD 5734 million by 2023.

> Based on product, the e-readers segment accounted for the largest market share with a value of 265.5 million in 2017; it is projected to register a CAGR of 40.8% during the forecast period.

> By technology, the electrophoretic display segment accounted the largest market value of 308.8 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period.

> On the basis of end-user, the consumer electronics segment held the largest market value of 310.5 million in 2017; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.5% during the forecast period.

> Geographically, North America is projected to be the largest regional market in the global e-paper display market.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Global E-paper Display Market, Estimation and Forecast

North America is expected to lead the global e-paper display market with a CAGR of 35.7% during forecast period. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market exhibiting a CAGR of 37.6%. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at a 42.1% CAGR. The market in the rest of the world is projected to register a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The report on the global e-paper display market also covers the following country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East and Africa

o South America

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF181

DC

> E-paper display

> E-ink display

> E-ink reader

> Electronic paper

> E-ink screen

> E-ink paper

> Digital paper tablet

> E-display

> Digital ink tablet

TABLES OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY, MARKET INTRODUCTION, RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, MARKET DYNAMICS, MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, COMPANY PROFILES ………….. read more

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are challenges and opportunities? What is economic impact on market? What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Ask for Discount –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF181

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF181

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF181

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/