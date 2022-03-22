Mining Automation Market New Study, Industry Scope, | Caterpillar, Komatsu, Mine Site Technologies

Mining Automation Market is valued at approximately USD 2.70 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.77% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Mining automation is a term that refers to an automated technology that facilitates the reduction of human labor during mining activities. The mining sector is currently in the transition phase and inclining towards the adoption of automated technologies. This automation serves various benefits such as increasing the safety of the workers, boosting productivity and raising productivity and profit generation across the industry. Accordingly, the growing demand for workforce safety equipment, the emergence of novel technologies, and rising needs for improving productivity are the factors that may augment the market growth in the impending years.

For instance, according to the United States Geological Survey in 2017, the United States generated USD 79.7 billion of raw mineral materials, which is a rise of 3% in 2018 with USD 82.2 billion of raw mineral materials. However, integrating information technology with operational technology impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increasing digitization in mining operations is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Mining Automation market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing deployment of mining automation technologies, and adoption of automated mining equipment chiefly by the chief exploration and mining companies like FMG Group, Rio Tinto, and BHP Billiton. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the growing digitalization of mines, rapid globalization of emerging economies such as India and China coupled with the escalating investments by the government and various organizations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mining Automation market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Mine Site Technologies

Sandvik

Fluidmesh Networks

Atlas Copco

Symboticware

Trimble

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

Hitachi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technique

Underground mining

Surface mining

By Type

Equipment

Software

Communication systems

By Workflow

Mine development

Mining process

Mine maintenance

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Mining Automation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Industrial Automation and Equipment market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Industrial Automation and Equipment companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

