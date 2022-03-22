Kvass Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2022-2030

In 2020, the global kvass market value was $2,388.1 million. The global kvass market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Kvass is a traditional fermented Slavic and Baltic beverage typically made from rye bread, widely known in many countries in Central and Eastern Europe and Asia as “black bread.” It is available in many flavors ranging from apple to lemon to cherry, mint to beets, or strawberry. This drink is abundant in Europe, especially in Poland and Russia. Since it has medicinal benefits, its popularity spreads throughout most regions in North America, including the United States and Canada. Some of the health benefits of kvass include restoring balance to the gut microbiome, preventing infections, increasing nutrient absorption, reducing inflammation, and improving mood.

Factors Affecting the Global Kvass Market

During the forecast period, a rise in consumption of functional beverages and demand for flavored alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is forecast to drive the product market.

The growing problems associated with obesity are causing people to shift their food and beverage preferences and be more inclined to consume functional beverages containing low fat and carbohydrates are likely to favor the growth of the kvass market during the forecast period.

The global kvass market could be subject to significant headwinds due to changing consumer preferences and substitute products.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Kvass Market

Across the food & beverage value chain, each stage of its value chain is expected to be affected differently by this rapid spread of Covid-19, including at the industrial level, raw material supply, trade and logistics, and at the consumer level through demand-supply volatility. Thus, Covid-19 has adversely impacted the product market’s growth.

Regional Analysis of the Global Global Kvass Market

In 2020, Europe accounted for a large share of the Kvass market share and will continue to do so for the remainder of the forecast period.

In the forecast period, the growth of the kvass market is forecast to be led by higher disposable incomes and increased demand for flavored beverages with low alcohol content.

European countries such as Sweden and the UK consume an abundance of spritz and wine, so marketing kvass beverages in Europe can be the most challenging task for kvass producers.

The flavor, low alcohol content, and natural ingredients of kvass make it an increasingly popular substitute for beer and wine.

Additionally, the growing popularity of hard seltzer in Russia and Poland is likely to encourage international beverage producing companies to invest in the Europe kvass market and support the development of that market.

Key Players in the Global Kvass Market

The leading competitors profiled in the global kvass market include:

Kvass Beverages LLC

Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo, Inc.

Bryanskpivo

Carlsberg Group

Gubernija

All Stars Beverages

Maltra Foods

Ochakovo

Piebalgas alus.

Other Prominent Player

Segmentation Analysis of the Global Kvass Market

The global Kvass Market segmentation consists of Distribution Channel, Packaging Type, Price Point, Flavour Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Convenience Store

E-Commerce

Foodservice

Others

Segmentation based on Packaging Type

Bottle

Can

Others

Segmentation based on Price Point

Premium

Mass

Segmentation based on Flavor Type

Apple

Lemon

Cherry

Mint

Beets

Strawberry

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

