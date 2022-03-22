Autonomous Cranes Market Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2030

The global autonomous cranes market was valued at $1.56 billion in 2020. The global autonomous market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2027. The market is forecast to reach $6.65 billion in 2027.

An autonomous crane is a mechanical equipment attaching wire ropes, shelves, or chains to hoist ropes and utilizing software and hardware supported by smart technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine vision. The autonomous crane offers distinct advantages in the new generation of equipment for lifting and moving heavy materials, including collision avoidance, time efficiency, and operational efficiency. The autonomous crane market is currently in its introductory phase, and most participants are busy developing products that cater to specific end-user requirements. A crane can be operated autonomously from a control room, where the operator can supervise crane activities and ensure a high level of safety and comfort.

Factors Affecting the Global Autonomous Cranes Market

Several factors, such as a surge in public-private partnerships (PPPs) and smart cranes with increasing levels of technology, are factoring into the development of the autonomous crane market.

The market’s growth has suffered from unstable raw material prices and the lack of skilled workers.

A major growth opportunity for market players will be developing agreements and contracts for long-term business opportunities.

Regional Analysis of the Global Autonomous Cranes Market

Due to its fast-growing population, Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at a higher compound annual growth rate. The above factor alone makes the region a leader in autonomous crane market share during the forecast period. A rise in GDP per capita and improved infrastructure have allowed rural areas to become urban areas to a greater extent. Due to the sudden rise in demand, cities are falling into unsustainable consumption models. In addition, a large number of top-tier players are located in the region.

Autonomous cranes are in high demand in China, Germany, and the United States.

Key Players in the Global Autonomous Cranes Market

Columbus McKinnon

AIDrivers Ltd

Cargotec Corporation

Komatsu Ltd.

Konecranes Plc

Schneider Electric

INTSITE Ltd.

SMIE

Syracuse

VOCA

Other Prominent Players

Recent Developments of the Key Players in the Global Autonomous Cranes Market

In 2021, AIdrivers announced a partnership with Largo Robotics, a Turkish company working on next-generation autonomous electric vehicles.

In 2021, a subsidiary of cargotec, Hiab, acquired Galfab, which is focused primarily on waste handling equipment for the domestic market. Hiab has agreed to acquire Demountables, Forestry & Recycling Cranes. By acquiring Galfab, Hiab expands its demountable portfolio and, at the same time, broadens its nationwide service and sales network in the US.

In 2021, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, a leading developer and manufacturer of motion solutions for material handling, reorganized its business by acquiring Dorner Manufacturing Corporation.

Aim of the Report: The Global Autonomous Cranes Market

The global autonomous cranes market is segmented by End-User Vertical, Business Type, Mobility, and Region.

Segmentation based on End-User Vertical

Building & Construction

Marine & Offshore

Mining & Excavation

Others

Segmentation based on Business Type

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation based on Mobility

Static

Mobile

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

