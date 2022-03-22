Mobile Substation Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, |Elgin Power Solutions, AZZ Inc., Powell Industries

Mobile Substation Market is valued at approximately USD 924.1 million (0.9241 billion) in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.57% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The mobile substation is an entirely self-contained trailer-mounted substation that includes high voltage switchgear, cooling equipment, low voltage switchgear, transformer, as well as, AC and DC auxiliary power supply, metering, surge protection, and protection relaying devices. The mobile substation is gaining huge traction among the Railway and Urban Transport Electrification, Smart grid, urban substations, Industrial power supply systems, Data Center Electrification, and many others. The continuous technological developments and innovations in the mobile substations, the growing demand for renewable energy supplies, and the potential growth of the energy and power industry are the factors that are augmenting the market growth around the world.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4821

For instance, in 2017, the global investment in energy efficiency was around USD 236 billion and USD 750 in the power sector as per the International Energy Association. Thereby, this growing investment in these verticals is accelerating the market development. However, a lack of awareness about mobile substations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, emerging nations propel the demand for the mobile substation, which is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Mobile Substation market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising need for the constant power supply, along with the development of the transmission and distribution network. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit a considerable growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the growing number of coal mining activities, as well as reducing losses that occur because of the power failure or maintenance would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile Substation market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Delta Star

Elgin Power Solutions

AZZ Inc.

Powell Industries

Nari Group

PME Power Solutions

Unit Electrical Engineering (UEE)

Tadeo Czerweny

Ampcontrol Pty Ltd.

EKOS Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Free Sample Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4821

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Voltage Type

High-Voltage (HV)

Medium-Voltage (MV)

By Power Rating

Up To 10MVA

11 MVA-25 MVA

25 MVA-100 MVA

Above 100 MVA

By Mobile Transformer

Power Transformer

Distribution Transformer

By Application

Energy & Utilities

Infrastructure

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Substation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Delta Star

Elgin Power Solutions

AZZ Inc.

Powell Industries

Nari Group

PME Power Solutions

Unit Electrical Engineering (UEE)

Tadeo Czerweny

Ampcontrol Pty Ltd.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Request Full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4821

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/