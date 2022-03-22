Autonomous Train Market Growth, Outlook, Segmentation | Bombardier Transportation, CRRC Transportation, General Electric

Autonomous Train Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Autonomous Train Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

Autonomous trains, are driverless trains that are monitored from the control station. Growing traffic congestion around the world, growing pollution level and rise in budget allocation for rail transport are fueling demand for autonomous train. According to Centre for Science and Environment, Chikkaballapur in southern Karnataka witnessed 3.9 per cent increase from 2019 pollution level as compared to 2020. Furthermore, growing government investment and research and development activities are expected to create demand in the market.

In 2018, Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) purchased 66 six-car train-sets from Bombardier for its North-South and East-West lines. Also, in 2021, Siemens Mobility was awarded a contract to design, install, and commission the first Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology for cross-border link trains between Malaysia and Singapore. However, high cost of train automation and high possibilities of hacking are poised to hinder the growth during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is leading the global market in terms of revenue among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, and is also expected to witness highest growth rate during forecast period. Growing infrastructural development and rising government funding in transportation sector are creating lucrative demand in Asia Pacific market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alstom S.A.

ABB Group

Bombardier Transportation

CRRC Transportation

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Siemens AG

Thales Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Automation Grade:

GoA 1

GoA 2

GoA 3

GoA 4

By Application:

Passenger

Freight

By Technology:

CBTC

ERTMS

ATC

PTC

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Autonomous Train Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

