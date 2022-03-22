Travel Retail Market Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions 2022-2030

The global travel retail market was valued at $47.7 billion in 2020 and is witness to reach at $126.2 billion in 2027. The global travel retail market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The concept of travel retail also referred to as duty-free, refers to the process of selling goods relating to diversified product categories. During this channel, sales are made by goods without taxes and excise applied to them, and by traveling customers. Travel retail provides products to international travelers through a retailing channel. There are a number of marketing prospects, and it is a source of income.

Factors Affecting the Global Travel Retail Market

Travel and tourism have increased consumer demand for apparel, cosmetics, food, and electronic retail items in the travel retail market. The rise in urbanization and change in lifestyle – both factors contributing to the growth in the travel retail market – are expected to drive demand for travel retail during the forecast period.

A rising standard of living among middle-income families and improving economic conditions are largely responsible for the growth of the market.

Travel retail market opportunities will be hampered by a lack of local market organization and strict government regulations.

Market growth is attributed to an increase in millennials in the population.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Travel Retail Market

This pandemic negatively affected the market due to lockdowns and the shutdowns of schools, colleges, and workplaces.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, brick and mortar travel retail stores saw a reduction in sales resulting in consumers shifting to online sales channels for travel retail.

Despite these changes in consumer behavior, innovation, ergonomics, and premium quality products will become more important.

Regional Analysis of the Global Travel Retail Market

In Asia-Pacific, the travel retail industry is heavily influenced by tourism since many foreign investors visit countries such as Hong Kong and Malaysia for their tax-free shopping. The Asian market presents opportunities for a variety of market players desirous of expanding their presence in the region.

Additionally, China is one of the top importers of apparel and cosmetics. Thus, the Asia-Pacific market is growing at a significant rate.

Key Players in the Global Travel Retail Market

Various leading competitors profiled in the global travel retail market include:

The Shilla Duty Free

Gebr

Dufry

LS travel retail

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

Lotte Duty Free

DFS Group

King Power International Group

Heinemann

China Duty Free Group (CDFG)

The Naunace Group

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Travel Retail Market

The global travel retail market is segmented by Channel, Product Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Channel

Airport

Cruise Liner

Railway Station

Border, Downtown & Hotel Shop

Segmentation based on Product Type

Perfume & Cosmetics

Wine & Spirit

Electronics

Luxury Goods

Food, Confectionery, & Catering

Tobacco

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

