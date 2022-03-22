Carob Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period 2022-2030

The global carob market was valued at $198,361.5 thousand in 2020. The global carob market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC318

The carob tree (Ceratonia siliqua) belongs to the family Fabaceae, which includes legumes. The pods of this plant are edible, and the plant is widely cultivated for its ornamental value. Plants of the carob family are native to the Mediterranean and the Middle East. The carob bean can be ground into carob powder, sometimes used instead of cocoa powder, when it is mature, dry, and often toasted. Health food stores offer carob bars as an alternative to chocolate bars and carob chips during the holidays, and carob treats are frequently available. Carob pods have a naturally sweet flavor, don’t contain caffeine or theobromine, and don’t have much caffeine.

A popular consumer product has grown in popularity due to cacao’s high calcium, fiber, and protein content. It is naturally sweet, vegan, gluten-free, caffeine-free, and free from caffeine, so it does not require additional sweeteners. Health-conscious consumers are becoming increasingly keen on carob because it contains fiber, is fat-free, and has low cholesterol.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Carob Market

Covid-19’s global outbreak has adverse effects on all sectors of the economy.

There has been a medical emergency worldwide, resulting in a higher demand for food items, hygiene products, and medical products.

Under Covid-19, people are more likely to consume safe, dependable, and healthy foods. Due to this, traditional, healthy, and staple food items have sold more.

During the pandemic, the frozen nonvegetarian food, fruits and vegetables, eggs, pulses, flour, and whole grains have all experienced growth.

However, packaged & processed foods, coffee, baked goods, pastries, milkshakes, sweets, chocolates, cheese, and other bakery products are experiencing a decline in sales, which has decreased demand for carob in these industries.

In addition, lockdown situations in many countries have adversely affected the manufacture and distribution of carob products.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC318

Regional Analysis of the Global Carob Market

Carob is a major component of the product market in Europe, which is expected to continue dominating the market through the forecast period. In Europe, the market for carob products is driven primarily by the high consumption of bakery & confectionery products and dairy products. The consumers of this region look for products containing natural ingredients and additives to prevent health problems. In addition, the growing market for carob is driven by its increasing use in pet food and animal feed in Europe. Food and beverage manufacturers and animal feed manufacturers are using stevia as a healthy and natural additive due to the convergence of all the above-mentioned factors.

Key Players in the Global Carob Market

Several competitors profiled in the global carob market include:

Aep Colloids

Altrafine Gums

Australian Carobs Pty Ltd.

Carob S.A.

Dupont

Pedro Perez

Savvy Carob Co. Ltd.

Stavros Parpis Foods Ltd.

Tic Gums Inc.

Tate & Lyle Plc

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Carob Market

The global carob market is segmented by Distribution Channel, Product Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Online retail

Retail Stores

Online B2B

B2B Direct Supply

Segmentation based on Product Type

Powder

Gum

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Bakery and Confectionery

Nutrition and Supplements

Dairy products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC318

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC318

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/