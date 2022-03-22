Carob Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period 2022-2030

The global carob market was valued at $198,361.5 thousand in 2020. The global carob market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The carob tree (Ceratonia siliqua) belongs to the family Fabaceae, which includes legumes. The pods of this plant are edible, and the plant is widely cultivated for its ornamental value. Plants of the carob family are native to the Mediterranean and the Middle East. The carob bean can be ground into carob powder, sometimes used instead of cocoa powder, when it is mature, dry, and often toasted. Health food stores offer carob bars as an alternative to chocolate bars and carob chips during the holidays, and carob treats are frequently available. Carob pods have a naturally sweet flavor, don’t contain caffeine or theobromine, and don’t have much caffeine.
A popular consumer product has grown in popularity due to cacao’s high calcium, fiber, and protein content. It is naturally sweet, vegan, gluten-free, caffeine-free, and free from caffeine, so it does not require additional sweeteners. Health-conscious consumers are becoming increasingly keen on carob because it contains fiber, is fat-free, and has low cholesterol.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Carob Market
- Covid-19’s global outbreak has adverse effects on all sectors of the economy.
- There has been a medical emergency worldwide, resulting in a higher demand for food items, hygiene products, and medical products.
- Under Covid-19, people are more likely to consume safe, dependable, and healthy foods. Due to this, traditional, healthy, and staple food items have sold more.
- During the pandemic, the frozen nonvegetarian food, fruits and vegetables, eggs, pulses, flour, and whole grains have all experienced growth.
- However, packaged & processed foods, coffee, baked goods, pastries, milkshakes, sweets, chocolates, cheese, and other bakery products are experiencing a decline in sales, which has decreased demand for carob in these industries.
- In addition, lockdown situations in many countries have adversely affected the manufacture and distribution of carob products.
Regional Analysis of the Global Carob Market
Carob is a major component of the product market in Europe, which is expected to continue dominating the market through the forecast period. In Europe, the market for carob products is driven primarily by the high consumption of bakery & confectionery products and dairy products. The consumers of this region look for products containing natural ingredients and additives to prevent health problems. In addition, the growing market for carob is driven by its increasing use in pet food and animal feed in Europe. Food and beverage manufacturers and animal feed manufacturers are using stevia as a healthy and natural additive due to the convergence of all the above-mentioned factors.
Key Players in the Global Carob Market
Several competitors profiled in the global carob market include:
- Aep Colloids
- Altrafine Gums
- Australian Carobs Pty Ltd.
- Carob S.A.
- Dupont
- Pedro Perez
- Savvy Carob Co. Ltd.
- Stavros Parpis Foods Ltd.
- Tic Gums Inc.
- Tate & Lyle Plc
- Other Prominent Players
Aim of the Report: The Global Carob Market
The global carob market is segmented by Distribution Channel, Product Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
- Online retail
- Retail Stores
- Online B2B
- B2B Direct Supply
Segmentation based on Product Type
- Powder
- Gum
- Others
Segmentation based on Application
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Nutrition and Supplements
- Dairy products
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
