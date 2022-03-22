Silicone Fabrics Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2022-2030

The global silicone fabric market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2020. It is forecast that the silicone fabric market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Silicone fabric is dense, dimensionally stable, flexible, and thin. In addition to its durability, it is reliable and provides long-term performance. Despite being tensile and tear-resistant, it is thermo-weldable and high-strength. Those properties have increased their use in many industries, including manufacturing, consumer goods, automotive, aerospace, and construction.

Factors Affecting the Global Silicone Fabrics Market

A primary driver of silicon fabric demand is stringent government regulations related to automobile safety, manufacturing industry growth, protective clothing demand, and the growing adoption of silicon fabrics in upholstery and furniture.

Due to silicone’s outstanding compatibility with commonly used airbag fabrics, such as nylon, it forms a protective layer against moisture and remains chemically inert. The advantage of silicone-coated fabric will likely fuel the market for automotive airbags.

Silicone fabrics in automotive airbags application will be driven by safety regulations, increasing installation rates, and growing demand for frontal, curtain/side, and knee airbags.

Since low-cost substitutes are readily available, silicone fabrics market growth is expected to slow.

As silicone fabrics are increasingly becoming popular in the healthcare sector, the silicone fabrics market will continue to grow during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Silicone Fabric Market

In 2020, the industrial sector’s demand declined sharply due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to the decline in energy prices, the gap between supply and demand was a resounding factor. In the wake of economic losses, several production activities have halted until the economy has recovered. Consequently, the manufacturing industry has experienced a global decline in demand for silicone fabrics.

Regional Analysis of the Global Silicone Fabric Market

Due to strong demand in manufacturing, automotive, and fabrication, Asia-Pacific accounted for a substantial global market share in 2020. Silicone fabrics have been experiencing consistent growth in the Asia Pacific region due to an increase in automotive production, an increase in airbag production in the region, and growth in the manufacturing sector and the healthcare and medical sector. A decline in economic growth has been attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic in several countries, including India, ASEAN, and other nations, due to disruptions in supply chains, declining demand for industrial products, suspension of manufacturing, and declining energy prices.

Key Players in the Global Silicone Fabric Market

The leading competitors in the global silicone fabric market include:

Trelleborg AB

Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain S.A.

Serge Ferrari Group

3M Company

KAP AG

Auburn Manufacturing Inc.

Nott Company

Mid-Mountain Materials, Inc.

Wallean Industries Company Limited,

Newtex Industries, Inc.

Colmant Coated Fabrics

Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics

Jiangsu Multiflon Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

Chemprene Inc.

Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes, Belts (FTB)

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Silicone Fabric Market

The global silicone fabric market is segmented by End-Use, Base Fabric, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on End-Use

Industrial

Consumers

Automotive

Others

Segmentation based on Base Fabric

Fiberglass

Polyester

Polyamide

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Protective Clothing

Industrial Fabric

Clothing Fabric

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

