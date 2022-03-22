Landfill Gas Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed 2022-2030

The global Landfill Gas market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
Landfill gas is formed by microbial action on organic wastes within a landfill. Microorganisms create gasses as they break down the organic waste. Approximately 40–60% of methane is contained in this gas while the remainder is carbon dioxide. There is also a presence of smaller amounts of other hydrocarbons in landfill gas. In addition to generating heat by using any type of combustion system, this gas mixture is used to create electricity by using steam turbines or fuel cells. The efficiency of gas collection between landfills that are closed (those that no longer accept waste) and open (those that still accept waste) varies considerably.
Factors Affecting the Global Landfill Gas Market
- A major source of this methane emissions comes from landfills as a result of solid organic waste decomposition. Therefore, recycling this methane and carbon dioxide mixture released from landfills reduces their emissions into the atmosphere. The global landfill gas industry is expected to grow due to waste management initiatives supported by government officials in many countries.
- A high set-up cost is expected to limit market growth because keeping an optimum moisture level is crucial to the decomposition of organic waste.
- Landfill gas usage is expected to rise and the availability of solid waste in abundance, presenting lucrative business opportunities for the upper echelons of the market.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Landfill Gas Market
- The covid-19 has a positive impact on the global Landfill Gas Market.
- Various energy producers have found themselves in a tight spot to meet consumer demand due to a lack of labor and improper transportation this time of year.
- As people have become increasingly aware of the impact landfill waste has on the environment during this time, private and government investment toward the construction of landfill gas plants has increased.
- In this pandemic situation, the increased presence of pollutants such as carbon dioxide, methane, and bacteria that are capable of causing harmful diseases has contributed to the positive development of the landfill gas market.
- Due to the above factors, landfill gas market growth is expected to grow in the current context.
Regional Analysis of the Global Landfill Gas Market
The North American landfill gas market dominates the global market. The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to hold the largest share of the market, followed by North America and Europe.
Key Competitors in the Global Landfill Gas Market
Several key competitors in the Global Landfill Gas Market are:
- Vectren Corporation
- Covanta Holding Corporation
- Veolia Environment S.A
- Kohler Co., Inc.
- Waste Management, Inc.
- Pennon Group Plc.
- SUEZ SA
- Aria Energy Corp
- Granite Acquisition, Inc.
- Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co., Ltd.
- Other Prominent Players
Aim of the Report: The Global Landfill Gas Market
The global landfill gas market is segmented by Application and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
- Electricity
- Internal Combustion & Reciprocating Engines
- Gas Turbines
- Micro Turbines
- Direct Use
- Boilers
- Direct Thermal & Lachate Evaporation
- Others
- Combined Heat & Power
- Alternate Fuels
- Pipeline Fuels
- Vehicle Fuels
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
