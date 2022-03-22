Kicking Strap Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2030

The global kicking strap market size was valued at $268.1 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of six percent during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The kicking strap, also known as boom vang, is one of the most important parts of sailboats, dinghies, and keelboats. Operational controls for the kicking strap are at the mast base. A kicking strap provides balance to sailboats and keelboats while moving over the water.

Factors Affecting the Global Kicking Strap Market

The use of sailboats for tourism has been done by many people in different countries all around the world. A sailboat’s kicking strap is one of its most important parts. Accordingly, with the rise in demand for sailboats, kicking straps are expected to gain in popularity.

Increasing income levels among individuals have led to them purchasing customized sailboats as a means of enjoyment, which acts as a key driving force for the growth of the kicking strap market.

There are features such as a 10mm piston rod with a large diameter. Hydrostatic kick straps are made from stainless steel. Depending on the diameter, it is available between 250 mm and 350 mm. Furthermore, this vessel exhibits the versatility of highly flexible loading booms, 1800-rpm engine rotation, and cost-effective design. The kicking strap market is thus growing as a result of all these factors combined.

Pneumatic kicking straps are in high demand due to the rise in spending on boating and racing activities.

Low production volumes and fluctuating raw material prices inhibit market growth for kicking straps.

Globally, the kicking straps market is anticipated to grow due to technological advancements.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Kicking Strap Market

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, kicking strap production has been severely affected worldwide.

Many parts of the world were facing a labor shortage. Since the covid-19 outbreak has negatively affected manufacturing for lack of workers, raw materials, travel bans, and plant closures, the global kicking strap market has experienced a slowdown.

Regional Analysis of the Global Kicking Strap Market

As of 2020, Europe was the leading contributor to the worldwide kicking strap market share and is predicted to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. In addition, since a significant part of the market is operated globally, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and other countries in Asia-Pacific also show a good opportunity.

Key Players in the Global Kicking Strap Market

The major competitors in the global kicking strap market include:

Allen Brothers (Fittings) Ltd

Forespar Products Corporation

AG + Spars

Optimarts Marine Equipment B.V.

Selden Mast AB

Hood Yacht Systems

Nemo Industrie S.p.A.

Sparcraft

Hall Spars

Sea Sure Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Kicking Strap Market

The global kicking strap market is segmented by Application, Distribution Channel, Product Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Professional Sports

Amateur Leisure

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Offline

Hydraulic

Rigid

Others

Online Hydraulic Rigid Others



Segmentation based on Product Type

Hydraulic

Rigid

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

