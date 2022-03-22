APAC Healthcare Exoskeletons Market Latest Innovations, Demand and Future Projections with top Major Key Player like

Report Ocean predicts the Asia-Pacific healthcare exoskeletons market will grow at an astonishing 2018-2023 CAGR of 42.8% owing to a fast-growing adoption of all types of exoskeletons in a magnitude of healthcare applications across the APAC region.

Highlighted with 23 tables and 49 figures, this 121-page report “APAC Healthcare Exoskeletons Market by Application, Mobility Type, Product Function, Power Technology, and Country 2018-2023: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy“ is based on a comprehensive research of APAC healthcare exoskeletons market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC healthcare exoskeletons market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, mobility type, product function, power technology and country.

Based on application

Rehabilitation

Mobility Aid

Other Applications

On basis of mobility type

Mobile Exoskeletons

Stationary Exoskeletons

Tethered Exoskeletons

On basis of product function,

Upper Body Exoskeletons

Lower Body Exoskeletons

On basis of power technology,

Active Exoskeletons (by power type, this section is further classified into ElectricActuator, Pneumatic Actuator, Hydraulic Actuator, Fuel Cell, and Others)

Passive Exoskeletons

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of all national markets by application and mobility type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also includes APAC annual shipment 2014-2023 based on direct sales, the split of APAC revenue by revenue mode over the forecast years, average selling price of healthcare exoskeletons for 2014-2023, current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 12 healthcare exoskeleton vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC healthcare exoskeletons market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

AlterG, Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Myomo

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Plc.

S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

