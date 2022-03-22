Hacksaw Blades Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted 2022-2030

The global hacksaw blades market size was valued at $985.9 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Hacksaws are fine-toothed saws with a blade that is held in a frame under tension. It can be used to cut metal, wood, and plastic. There are four types of hacksaw blades: nitrated steel, cast iron, aluminum brass, and stainless steel. Hacksaw blades are characterized by their teeth, which are the most important cutting element. A hacksaw blade is available in 10 TPI, 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI, and 32 TPI. The blade is used primarily by woodworkers and metal workers as well as by DIY customers. These hacksaws come in a manual and an electrical version.

Factors Affecting the Global Hacksaw Blade Market

Hacksaw blades are a major driving force in the global hacksaw blades market due to their use in the process of sawmill manufacturing.

Increasing demand for furniture and an increase in hacksaw blade usage in the sawmill industry where they are used to shape & cut wood is expected to stimulate the market.

Due to rapid industrialization along with an increase in infrastructure spending, new residential and commercial structures are constructed that use new furniture and cabinets, which, in turn, propels the market growth.

The rapid adoption of laser cutting technology and water cutting technology in manufacturing industries has substantially slowed hacksaw blade market growth in the last few years.

Over the forecast period, new growth opportunities are expected for the hacksaw blades market as many developing countries, including China, India, and Brazil will adopt machinery and equipment.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Hacksaw Blade Market

Covid-19 caused major disruptions in industries such as construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism during its outbreak. There was a halt or restriction to manufacturing activities. Across the board, construction and transportation, along with their supply chains, were hindered. Hacksaw blades began to become less and less manufactured, which affected their demand in the market and impacted the market growth. However, the economy is gradually resuming regular manufacturing and service activities. There is a strong possibility that hacksaw blade companies will commence production at full capacity after this, which will benefit the value of the hacksaw blades market in the process.

Regional Analysis of the Global Hacksaw Blade Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the most in revenue. During the forecast period, the Middle East and Africa are expected to register the highest CAGR.

Key Players in the Global Hacksaw Blade Market

The major competitors in the global hacksaw blade market are:

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Chronos

Gedore

HABUR-SAWS GmbH

Disston Company

Klein Tools, Inc.

Apex Tool Group LLC

Snap-on Incorporated

Starrett

Thomas Flinn & Co.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Hacksaw Blade Market

The hacksaw blade market is segmented by Application, Consumer Type, Threads per Inch, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Manual Hacksaw

Electric Hacksaw

Segmentation based on Consumer Type

DIY

Professionals

Segmentation based on Threads per Inch

14 TPI

24 TPI

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

