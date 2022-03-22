Instant Dry Yeast Market Assessment & Opportunity Forecast 2022-2030

The global instant dry yeast market was valued at $619.2 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A special strain of yeast was used to produce Instant Dry Yeast that can handle drying. It has smaller granules than active dry yeast, absorbs liquid quickly, and does not require hydration or proofing before being added to flour and other dry ingredients. In some cases, bread improvers such as ascorbic acid are included in instant yeasts such as Bread Machine Yeast and Rapid Rise Yeast.

In addition to molasses, the primary raw material used in active dry yeast production is sugarcane/sugar mill by-products, so it has a low production cost. Therefore, they are available at a low price.

Factors Impacting Growth of the Global Instant Dry Yeast Market

With the global trend towards bakery products, increase in alcohol sales, and growing demand for bioethanol, the yeast market is expected to grow over the next few years.

Growing consumer concerns over health are expected to drive the growth of the market for naturally sourced food additives. A key factor that is expected to constrain the growth of the red yeast extract market in developed regions is FDA regulations governing the use of red yeast extract products.

Covid-19 Effects on the Global Instant Dry Yeast Market

The impact of COVID-19 on the instant dry yeast market has been negative. Food processing industries in particular, including the bakery and confectionery industries, have suffered due to the lockdown. A frequent lockdown has negatively impacted the food services industry, including hotels, fast food chains, and restaurants, thereby reducing the demand for instant dry yeast. Yeast is generally used in the food industry as a dry ingredient.

Regional Analysis: The Global Instant Dry Yeast Market

In today’s fast-paced world, consumers want food and beverages that are convenient, nutritious, and a pleasure to consume. Accordingly, there is a high demand for packaged foods and beverages in the North American and European markets. Due to their higher expectations, they consume a great deal of dry yeast. According to forecasts, this will remain the case in future years. As urbanization and purchasing power increase in developing economies, Asian markets appear to be expanding at a faster rate. This region’s demand for food and beverages will increase in the coming years as consumers are willing to spend more money. Furthermore, products with long shelf lives are in demand in the Middle East and Africa. In these regions, requirements will be higher.

Key Players in the Global Instant Dry Yeast Market

Some prominent key companies in the global dry yeast market are:

AB Mauri Food

Hagold Hefe Gmbh

Angel Yeast

Asmussen Gmbh

ACH Food Companies, Inc

Lesaffre

Fleischmann’s Yeast

LALLEMAND Inc

Pakmaya

Keliff’

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Instant Dry Yeast Market

Globally, the instant dry yeast market can be segmented according to End-User, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on End-User

QSR

Food Services

Bakery and Confectionery

Household

Others

Segmentation based on Packaging Type

Pouch

Bottle

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience stores

E-Commerce

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

