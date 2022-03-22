Window Films Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2022-2030

The global window film market size was valued at $10.1 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Window film is an efficient, functional, and fashionable material that may be used in a variety of places such as the workplace or at home. This material is made from Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) or thin vinyl that will adhere directly to the smooth, non-textured glass. Static-cling window films, also known as window films, are self-adhesive and can be used for various permanent or temporary purposes. The flexibility of glass film allows it to be cut into precise shapes, such as letters and numbers, or to be printed with pictures or company logos to create eye-catching images. In addition to scratch-resistance, UV resistance, and solar radiation control, window films exhibit other characteristics. The glass type and orientation, the construction of the window, the type of film used, and the location of the building determine the effective life of window film.

A variety of film types are available for windows. Some are transparent with multiple layers of PET to resist shattering, while others are colored with metals, dyes, or pigments to reduce the visible light transmission and prevent heat from the sun.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Global Window Film Market

During the forecast period, the windows films market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient window films. The use of window films for heating and cooling purposes in residential and commercial buildings is widespread. A growing number of developing countries, such as China and India, are becoming industrialized and urbanizing, which in turn boosts the demand for window films.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Window Film Market

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the construction industry has faced logistical and raw material shortages.

It is estimated that construction investments around the world have been withdrawn due to the massive drop in financial markets.

In turn, this has led to a decrease in window film demand. A lack of raw materials, people, and disruption of the supply chain could result from the restrictions placed on the virus by governments in an attempt to combat its effects.

In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced contractors to postpone their projects. This will hinder the market growth of window films.

Regional Analysis: The Global Window Film Market

The Window Films Market in 2020 was dominated by the Asia Pacific region, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific region is set to remain one of the largest and fastest-growing construction markets in the world. The demand for goods and services will increase in large and more developed markets like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. In Asia-Pacific, China and India are the largest markets for window films.

Construction sector development is associated with population growth and middle-class economic development, which in turn lead to further growth in the residential construction market and consequently in the window films market. There has been a sharp increase in the number of buildings in the Asia Pacific with illuminated window films. In addition to the growing number of new building constructions, the number of renovation projects has also continued to drive the market.

Key Players: The Global Window Film Market

The major key companies in the global window film market are:

3M

Window Film Company

Armolan Windows Films

Purlfrost Ltd

Avery Dennison Corporation

Garware Suncontrol

Lintec Corporation

Polytronix Inc

Saint-Gobain

Solar Control Films

Toray Plastic

Eastman Chemical Company

Other Key Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Window Film Market

The global window film market is segmented by Application, Region, Product Use, and Material.

Segmentation based on Application

Commercial

Offices

Education

Banking

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others

Residential

Automotive

Marine

Others

Segmentation based on Product Use

Sun Control

Decorative

Security and Safety

Privacy

Segmentation based on Material

Vinyl

Polyester

Plastic

Ceramic

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

