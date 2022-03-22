Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2030  

Asia Pacific contactless payment market will grow by 26.3% annually with a total addressable market cap of $21,898.3 billion over 2021-2030 owing to the improved service offered by contactless payments, rising adoption of new emergent system, technological advancements in digital platforms and mobile devices, and increasing penetration due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 59 figures, this 118-page report Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Solutions, Services), Solution, Device Type (Smartphones, Smart Cards, PoS Terminals, NFC Chips), Technology (RFID, NFC, HCE, Bluetooth), Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality), and Country:

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD930

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific contactless payment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific contactless payment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Solution, Device Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD930

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Market.

Based on Component

Hardware

Solutions

Services

Based on Solution

Payment Terminal Solution

Transaction Management

Device Management Solution

Contactless Mobile Payment Solution

Security and Fraud Management

Hosted Point-of-Sales

Other Solutions

Request full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD930

Based on Device Type

Smartphones

Smart Cards

Point of Sale (PoS) Terminals

NFC Chips

Other Devices

Based on Technology

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Host Card Emulation (HCE)

Bluetooth

Other Technologies

Based on Industry Vertical

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Government

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Solution, Device Type, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Request full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD930

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH

Heartland Payment Systems Inc

IDEMIA

Ingenico Group SA

Oberthur Technologies Morpho

On Track Innovations LTD

PAX Technology, Inc.

Setomatic Systems

Thales Group (Gemalto N.V.)

Valitor

VeriFone, Inc.

Visa Inc.

Wirecard AG

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Market Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 13

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 14

1.2.7 Research Limitations 15

1.3 Executive Summary 16

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 19

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 19

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 20

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 23

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 25

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 29

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD930

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD930

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD930

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/