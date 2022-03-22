Deep Learning Chip Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period 2022-2030

The global deep learning chip market was valued at $4,463 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

AI-related cognitive tasks are achieved through deep learning, a subset of machine learning. Machine learning is another subset of artificial intelligence (AI). Deep learning is similar to brain function, and it has been adopted by several industries. A variety of software applications such as computer vision, voice recognition, speech synthesis, machine translation, games, drug discovery, and robotics are used for achieving this technology. Chips that incorporate deep learning and artificial intelligence are known as deep learning chips.

Factors Affecting the Global Deep Learning Chip Market

Enhanced implementation of deep learning chips and quantum computing drive the global market for robotics.

Market growth prospects for the autonomous robot market are expected to be provided by the emergence of self-controlling, autonomous robots.

One of the major restraints of the market is the lack of a skilled workforce.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Deep Learning Chip Market

Covid-19 has emerged as one of the biggest threats to global economic instability and has become a source of concern and economic hardship for consumers, businesses, and communities worldwide.

The “new normal” characterized by social distancing and remote work has caused delays in scheduling activities, regular work, needs, and supplies, which has led to missed opportunities and delayed initiatives.

The Covid-19 pandemic is affecting the global economy and society in various ways. The outbreak is affecting a large part of the supply chain and its effects are growing by the day. Stock markets are suffering, business confidence is low, the supply chain is hampered, and customers are panicking.

As the deep learning chip market grows in 2020, it will significantly impact the operations of the production and manufacturing industries.

Deep learning chip market trends show that Covid-19 has had a serious impact on the manufacturing and industrial sectors, as production facilities have been stopped, which leads to significant demand in those sectors.

Covid-19 has slowed market growth in 2020. It is expected nevertheless that the market will show significant growth over the coming years.

Regional Analysis: The Global Deep Learning Chip Market

The North American deep learning chip market is forecast to hold large shares due to the increasing adoption of deep learning applications across diverse industries, such as image recognition, signal recognition, and data mining.

Due to government agencies’ increased use of deep learning technologies for fraud detection, monitoring, and processing of information, the European market is forecast to grow in revenue over the forecast period.

Key Players in the Global Deep Learning Chip Market

Several prominent players in the deep learning chip market are:

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Bitmain Technologies Ltd.

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Baidu, Inc.

Xilinx, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Deep Learning Market

The global deep learning market is segmented by Industrial vertical, Chip Type, Technology, and Region.

Segmentation based on Industrial Vertical

Media & advertising

BFSI

IT & telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Segmentation based Chip Type

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others (Npu & Hybrid Chip)

Segmentation based on Technology

System-on-chip (SoC)

System-in-package (SIP)

Multi-chip module

Others (Package in Package, Tsv)

Segmentation on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

