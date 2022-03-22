Smart Beacon Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2022-2030

The global smart beacon market was valued at ~$3.26 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~37.69% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC346

A smart beacon is a tiny and inexpensive, micro-location-based device that sends radio frequency signals and notifies nearby Bluetooth devices of their presence.

A smartphone or other mobile device can capture beacon signals, and the received signal strength (RSSI) can be used to estimate distance. The stronger the signal, the closer the receptive devices are. Trade and economic spheres are common places for beacons. Efforts are made to ease potential customers’ shopping experiences, offer better services, and contribute to potential sales growth. Smart beacon technology has proven to be one of the most innovative and revolutionary technologies of recent years.

Factors Affecting the Global Smart Beacon Market

During the forecast period, the global smart beacon market size is expected to increase significantly. Smart beacons experience strong growth due to factors such as higher investments in proximity marketing, advanced communication technologies, and rising adoption of smart devices.

As compared to traditional marketing, several factors such as a high chance of successful sales, enhanced customer relationships, enhanced personalized experiences, and real-time transactions make e-marketing an attractive alternative. The growth of proximity marketing is also fueled by an increase in mobile penetration.

The lack of technological resources and concerns regarding privacy & security are major restraints on the growth of the global smart beacon market.

Smart beacon companies will benefit from the growth in the organized retail sector.

Covid-19 Impact: The Global Smart Beacon Market

Despite an overall decline in market revenue, the smart beacon segment is still growing despite delayed development projects, which had a significant effect.

During the pandemic, however, the industry has been experiencing exponential growth in demand. The global smart beacon market is characterized by investments from several market players.

By the end of 2021, the market size of smart beacons is forecast to grow significantly.

Covid-19 has disrupted production lines and supply chains in many industries, causing both positive and negative effects.

Since the number of infections does not appear to be decreasing, eradicating the pandemic has been a huge challenge for the retail industry. A second wave of the pandemic is currently hitting half of the world.

A reduction in the production of smart beacons, as well as a softening of demand for them, has affected the market somewhat.

The pandemic situation is improving across the world, especially in North America and Europe, as more vaccines are made available. According to forecasts, this will spur the market for smart beacons to recover.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC346

Regional Outlook: The Global Smart Beacon Market

A large share of the global smart beacon market was held by Europe owing to the popularity of beacon technology among end-users and the growing need for technologically advanced marketing platforms to capture market shares. In addition, Europe is a leader in the adoption of technology, with its customers adopting the technology seamlessly. In Australia and China, the beacon technology has experienced significant traction, which will boost growth in the Asia Pacific.

Key Players in the Global Smart Beacon Market

The prominent players in the Global Smart Beacon Market are:

JAALEE Technology

HID Global

Radius Networks

Cisco System

Fujitsu Components Ltd.

Estimote

Leantegra

Kontakt.io

Accent Systems

Sensoro Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Smart Beacon Market

The global smart beacon market is segmented by Connectivity, Offering, End-Use, Standard Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Connectivity

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Wi-Fi

Hybrid

Segmentation based on Offering

Hardware

Standard Beacon

Sticker Beacon

Card Beacon

Software

Service

Segmentation based on End-Use

Retail

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Others

Segmentation based on Standard Type

iBeacon

Eddystone

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC346

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC346

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/