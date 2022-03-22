Go Kart Market 2022 In-depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2030

The global go-kart market was valued at ~$104.5 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~3.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Go-karts are open-wheel cars or quadricycles that are both small and powerful enough to achieve high speed in a short time. The goal of the center is to provide young people with various sporting and recreational activities. There are a wide variety of go-karts, from motorless models to high-performance racing machines that have high-powered engines. Additionally, the desire to stay fit and the need to attend outdoor sporting events have both increased demand for Go-kart racing.

Factors Affecting the Global Go Kart Market

Many factors are driving the growth of the market, including population growth, globalization, increased purchasing power, the increase in racecourses & country clubs, and a preference for solar-powered go-karts.

A low overall drive range and high initial maintenance and purchasing costs are the factors that hinder the growth of the market worldwide.

In the near future, advancements in Go-kart technology and a drop-in fuel cell and battery prices are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion across the globe.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Go Kart Market

Globally, the Covid-19 outbreak severely adversely affected the automotive industry, which, in turn, resulted in a decline in sales and insufficient raw materials.

The automotive industry is experiencing difficulties including shutdowns of factory operations and government-mandated plant closures by small and big companies alike.

Automotive companies are stepping up to deliver critical medical supplies by reorganizing their supply chains, production, and services.

Due to the pandemic, many different players are trying to develop new ways to provide medical supplies, including utilizing the three-wheeler, as it offers affordable transportation and improved maneuverability.

The loss of vehicle production is occurring, especially in South Asia, due to factory shutdowns and a lack of labor. In addition, if the lockdown is extended further, the loss of production is expected to increase.

Regional Analysis: The Global Go Kart Market

Among the world’s leading go-karting markets, the United States dominates in terms of revenue due to its extensive go-karting track network. Additionally, the United States is the home of the world’s leading manufacturers of go-karts, which is an additional advantage for the region.

The go-kart market is second-largest in Europe, followed by emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, including India and China.

Key Players in the Global Go Kart Market

The prominent players in the global go-kart market are:

Anderson-CSK

Birel ART

BIZ Karts

CRG

Margay Racing

OTL Kart

Praga Kart

RiMO Germany

Sodikart

TAL-KO Racing

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Go Kart Market

The global go-kart market is segmented by Seating Capacity, Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Seating Capacity

Single

Double Seater

Segmentation based on Type

Electric

Gasoline

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Rental

Racing

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

