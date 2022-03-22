Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth 2022-2030

The global circulating fluidized bed boiler market was valued at ~$450.2 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~8.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Circulating fluidized bed (CFB) technology is a fuel-burning process that allows maximum flexibility when burning a variety of fuels. In fluidized beds, gas flows at a high velocity in the furnace of a circulating boiler. A CFB boiler can burn several types of fuel compounds including bituminous coal, brown coal, wood biomass, etc.

Contrary to bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) boilers, CFB boilers can burn a wide range of fuels. CFB boilers can use bituminous coal, biomass, anthracite, petroleum coke, paper sludge, RPF (refuse papers and plastics), and waste tires. The combustion efficiency of these boilers is higher than that of BFB boilers.

Factors Affecting the Global Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market

One of the factors driving the global market for CFB boilers is their minimal environmental impact.

CFB boilers have a combustion temperature between 800 and 900°C, whereas regular boilers have a combustion temperature between 1,400 and 1,500°C. Thus, thermal nitrogen oxides are reduced. This collective effect increases demand for circulating fluidized bed boilers, thereby accelerating market growth.

Due to their vulnerability to wear and tear, CFB boilers have a high maintenance cost, which limits their growth.

In CFB boiler chambers, a small amount of fuel is present compared to the number of materials high in temperature. The global circulating fluidized bed boiler market is expected to enjoy growth owing to this key factor.

Covid-19 Impact: The Global Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market

Due to its dependence on oil & gas, energy and power, and other industrial sectors, the circulating fluidized bed boiler market has been negatively impacted since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The worldwide lockdown on international trade affecting the fluidized bed boiler market has resulted in delays in transportation and non-essential trade.

The temporary shutdown of oil refineries during Covid-19 has also resulted in a reduction in consumption of circulating fluidized bed boilers for burning a wide variety of fuels.

During the Covid-19 scenario, financial stress, reduction of demand, and disruptions of the power supply chain negatively impact the power sector, which in turn decreases the demand for circulating fluidized bed boilers.

The post-Covid-19 scenario is expected to see a rise in the demand for circulating fluidized bed boilers driven by the demand for energy and increased fuel consumption.

Regional Analysis: The Global Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market

By region, North America leads the Circulating Fluid Bed Boiler market, followed by Europe. One of the factors driving the market is more awareness about the need to reduce emissions and increase operational efficiency.

In terms of global capacity for CFB boilers, we expect Asia-Pacific countries will dominate. The rapid industrialization of countries like India and China, where there is a lack of sufficient electrical power supply, is also driving the demand for circulating fluid bed boilers. In addition, circulating fluid bed boilers will be driven by research and development.

Key Players in the Global Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market

The major key players in the global circulating fluidized bed boiler market are:

Mitsubishi Power

Thermodyne Engineering Systems

Valmet

Andritz

Alstom

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Industrial Boilers America

JFE Engineering Corporation

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprise Inc.

EBARA Environmental Plant Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market

The global circulating fluidized bed boiler market is segmented by Application, Product, Capacity, Fuel Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Energy & Power

Industrial

Others

Segmentation based on Product

Subcritical

Supercritical

Ultra-Supercritical

Segmentation based on Capacity

Less than 100 MW

100-200 MW

200-300 MW

300 MW and above

Segmentation based on Fuel Type

Coal

Biomass

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

