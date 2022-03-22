Collision Avoidance Sensor Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth Stance Forecasted 2022-2030

The global collision avoidance sensor market size was valued at ~$3.99 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~11.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The collision avoidance sensor detects a moving object in a vehicle’s path to alert the vehicle’s automated system or driver, so action can be taken to avoid a collision. Reverse sensors are the most widely recognized vehicle technology that alerts drivers of obstacles in their way when they back up.

Factors Affecting the Global Collision Avoidance Sensor Market

Global consumption of collision avoidance sensors will likely rise due to factors such as the rise in sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs), luxury vehicles, and utility vehicles. Additionally, the advancements in the camera industry have driven market growth.

Collision avoidance sensor industry growth is hampering by cyclical auto sales and production.

Automobile safety norms are expected to increase, as is the installation of advanced driver assistance systems in passenger cars.

Covid-19 Impact: The Global Collision Avoidance Sensor Market

The electronic and semiconductor sectors have been affected to a significant extent by Covid-19. The number of Covid-19 cases affecting businesses and manufacturing units in various countries. Meanwhile, the partial or complete lockdown has hindered manufacturers’ operations and hampered their ability to reach customers.

A pandemic of Covid-19 is affecting the economy and society globally. Globally, the impact of this outbreak is increasing day-by-day as well as affecting business operations. In addition to driving uncertainty in the stock market, the crisis is causing a massive slowdown of the supply chain and increasing panic among customer segments.

Due to the shutdown of manufacturing units in Asian and European countries under lockdown, these countries have suffered a major loss in business and revenue. A major impact of the outbreak of Covid-19 has been felt by the production and manufacturing industries, which further impacted the growth of the global collision avoidance sensor market.

Covid-19 has also adversely affected the electronics sector since production facilities have been idle, leading to increased demand for electronic and semiconductor products. This disruption will have a major impact in Europe and on Chinese parts exports, which will hamper the collision avoidance sensor market.

Regional Outlook- The Global Architectural Window Films Market

The European collision avoidance sensor market holds the most market share due to Germany’s considerable automotive industry size. There are also certain government regulations in Europe regarding the installation of airborne collision avoidance systems (ACAS) and tire pressure monitoring equipment in automobiles. A growing number of advancements in railways, construction, and mining have given North America a second-largest share of this market. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market.

Key Players: The Global Architectural Window Films Market

The prominent players in the Global Architectural Window Film Market are:

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

DENSO Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saab AB

Texas Instruments Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Architectural Window Films Market

The global architectural window films market is segmented on the basis of Function Type, Industry, Application, Technology, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Parking Assistance

Night Vision (NV)

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Others

Segmentation based on Industry

Automotive Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicle

Rail

Marine

Aerospace & defense

Others

Segmentation based on Function Type

Adaptive

Automated

Monitoring

Warning

Segmentation based on Technology

Radar

Camera

Ultrasound

Lidar

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

