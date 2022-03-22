Catalyst Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

The global catalyst market was valued at ~$35.3 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~4.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

It is a chemical compound that lowers or raises the activation energy of a reaction, thus increasing the rate at which it occurs. In contrast, the metals are not corroded during the reaction, they may also be recycled after treatment. In the market, catalysts come in various types, including zeolites, metals, chemicals, enzymes, and organometallic materials. There are two types of zeolites: naturally occurring ones and synthetic ones that are porous, hydrated aluminosilicates. Their crystal structure makes them most useful as molecular sieves since they act as molecular sieves. Metals are used by industry as industrial catalysts since most metals have an abundance of electrons in their valence state. The catalysts can then use these free electrons to aid in their reaction before resuming their function.

Factors Affecting the Global Catalyst Market

Researchers have increasingly focused on heterogeneous metal catalysts to overcome the limitations of homogeneous metal catalysts to maximize product yields while minimizing side reactions. The market growth factors mentioned above is the major catalysts.

Scientists have demonstrated that carbon nanotubes doped with nitrogen and augmented with cobalt atoms can produce hydrogen from water, replacing platinum as an effective and durable catalyst for energy conversion. These factors together spur the growth of the global catalyst market.

There are many different types of chemical reactions and different catalysts are required for each. Catalyst market growth is hampered by this factor.

The advantage of using base metal catalysts is that apart from being abundant and low cost, they also exhibit low toxicity and are environmentally benign. Global catalyst market experts anticipate new opportunities with this factor.

Covid-19 Impact: The Global Catalyst Market

Several industries have been adversely affected following the Covid-19 pandemic, including oil and gas, chemical manufacturing, polymer catalysis, automotive, and others.

During Covid-19, oil refineries have been temporarily closed, which has caused disruptions in demand and supply. The oil refineries were severely affected by this, especially in the area of catalysts used for desulfurization, fluid catalytic cracking (FCC), and other purposes.

The majority of chemical manufacturing companies that use catalysts for chemical synthesis, hydroprocessing, and other processes have either shut down or reduced their operations due to the risk of infections among the workforce. It has temporarily hampered the demand for catalysts during the period of Covid-19.

Due to the falling incomes of customers, sales of both light and heavy-duty vehicles have declined, thereby decreasing the need for catalysts in the automotive sector.

Several key players are continually looking for new investment opportunities as Covid-19 unfolds.

Regional Outlook- The Global Catalyst Market

During the expected period, Asia-Pacific’s catalyst market size is projected to have the highest growth rate. Due to Asia’s growing population, improving infrastructure, and stable economic growth, compounded catalyst consumption is expected to grow in the region. The highest increases in demand for polymer products and environmental catalysts are expected in emerging markets like China and India. Over the next few years, China is expected to increase its growth rate because of ample coal-to-chemicals processes and shale gas investments.

Key Players: The Global Catalyst Market

The prominent players in the Global Catalyst Market are:

Albemarle Corporation Johnson Matthey

W.R. Grace and Co

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Exxonmobil Corporation

Aim of the Report: The Global Catalyst Market

The global catalyst market is segmented on the basis of Application, Process, Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Petroleum Refining

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC)

Alkylation Catalysts

Hydro Processing Catalysts

Catalytic Reforming

Others

Chemical Synthesis Polyolefins Catalytic Oxidation Hydrogenation Catalysts Others

Polymer Catalysis Ziegler Natta Reaction Initiator Single Site Others

Environmental Light-Duty Vehicles Heavy-Duty Vehicles Others



Segmentation based on Process

Recycling

Regeneration

Rejuvenation

Segmentation based on Type

Zeolites

Linde Type A (LTA)

Faujasite (FAU)

Mobil Five (MFI)

Others

Metals Base Metals Precious Metals

Chemical Compounds Acids Amines Peroxides Other Chemicals

Enzymes

Organometallic Materials

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

