Synthetic Spider Silk Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period 2022-2030

The global synthetic spider silk market size was valued at ~$1.03 billion in 2020. The market estimates to grow with a CAGR of ~19.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Silk from spiders is used in textiles, cosmetics, and coatings, and other industrial uses. Bulletproof clothing, lightweight clothing, ropes, nets, seat belts, parachutes, rust-free panels on motor vehicles, biodegradable bottles, surgical thread, bandages, artificial tendons or ligaments, and supports for weak blood vessels are all made from spider silk. This material has high tensile strength and is highly versatile. Silk also boasts antibacterial properties and has also been attributed to facilitating healing since it is a rich source of vitamin K, which serves as an effective blood-clotting agent.

Factors Affecting the Global Synthetic Spider Silk Market

A significant increase has occurred in the market for synthetic spider silk in recent years. The main reasons for this are the rise in demand for synthetic spider silk in the defense sector and its extensive use in health care. Synthetic silk is therefore being produced in greater quantities. During the forecast period, the market is also expected to benefit from the easy availability of raw materials needed to manufacture synthetic spider silk.

Globally, synthetic spider silk is experiencing technological advancements. The manufacturers of these fibers are constantly looking for ways to improve their production methods. During the forecast period, synthetic spider silk market growth is expected to be fueled by developments in manufacturing processes and an increase in end-user adoption of these fibers.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Synthetic Spider Silk Market

In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, various industries were temporarily shut down, which decreased demand for spider silk due to the resulting temporary import & export bans. Due to this decline in growth, the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020 saw reduced market growth. Despite these obstacles, the synthetic spider silk market is expected to recover, as the vaccination drive for Covid-19 has begun in several economies, which is expected to improve the global economy.

Regional Outlook: The Global Synthetic Spider Silk Market

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to remain dominant in the market for synthetic spider silk. Airbags made from synthetic spider silk are widely used in the automotive industry. Airbags are one of the most lucrative products in the Asia Pacific, with China being one of the leading producers. The development of technology, low prices, and the acceptance of airbags in Japan are also some key factors that are promoting its use. The Asia Pacific is driven largely by China and Japan’s automotive industries.

The North American market for synthetic spider silk is lucrative. In this market, U.S. sales are a major driver of growth. U.S. military spending is the highest in the world. Considering a large amount of military spending and the high demand for bulletproof vests in the defense sector, synthetic spider silk finds wide application in the manufacture of bulletproof vests. Airbags and seatbelts are among the other products made from synthetic spider silk in the automobile industry.

Prominent Players in the Global Synthetic Spider Silk Market

The major prominent players in the Global Synthetic Spider Silk Market are:

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

AMSilk GmbH

Bolt Threads, Spiber, Inc.

Seevix

Inspidere BV

Technology Holding LLC

Spintex Engineering Ltd.

Spiber Technologies SE

Other prominent players

Aim of the Report: The Global Synthetic Spider Silk Market

The global synthetic spider silk market is segmented based on Application, Technology, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Automotive

Defense

Healthcare

Textile

Others

Segmentation based on Technology

Genetically Modified E-coli Fermentation

Genetically Modified Silkworm

Genetically Modified Yeast Fermentation

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

