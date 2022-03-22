Breathable Film Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2030

The global breathable films market size was valued at ~$2.9 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The microporous structure of Breathable Films ensures that water cannot enter the coatings. These composites are made up of many mineral fillers, including calcium carbonate and polymers. Gravimetric methods can be used to determine the moisture vapor transmission rate or the amount of water vapor that passes through the film. The products’ breathability, ease of processing, lightweight nature, mechanical strength, and adhesion are some of the major trends and factors influencing the market. So, they have applications in a variety of fields including hygiene, medical, food packaging, construction, fabric, and more.

Factors Affecting the Global Breathable Film Market

One driving force of the global market for polyethylene-based breathable films is their use in sectors such as personal care & hygiene, medical, and construction.

Polyethylene-based breathable films that act as a barrier to reduce moisture and the risk of skin infections have proven to be an effective means to reduce moisture and the risk of illness caused by hygiene-related activities. All of these factors contributed to the global breathable films market growth by boosting demand for breathable films.

Diffuser films, moisture barrier films, and waterproof films can serve as substitutes to breathable films as they possess almost the same characteristics and are less expensive than breathable films. During the forecast period, this has attracted buyers to purchase available substitutes, which is likely to restrain the market growth.

Impact of Covid-19: The Global Breathable Film Market

Coronavirus outbreaks have caused high losses of lives and economic activity in 180 countries, making it an unprecedented global pandemic.

Due to its heavy reliance on the construction, textile, and sports apparel sectors, the market for breathable films has been negatively affected following the Covid-19 pandemic.

In several manufacturing industries, the breathable film is widely used in the making of protective industrial garments. As a consequence, their operations have either closed or shrunk due to the risk of infections occurring among their workforce. Consequently, the breathable films market has temporarily been affected by Covid-19.

Also, the unavailability of inputs and the declining incomes of customers led to a decline in textile growth.

During the COVID-19 period, healthy eating habits have driven the growth of the food packaging industry, which uses breathable films for steam release packaging, microwavable packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, food packaging, and rapid-fill packaging.

The Covid-19 pandemic has increase demand for personal care & hygiene products like disposable diapers, napkins, and other hygiene products with adjustable breathable qualities since breathable films are widely used in manufacturing disposable diapers, napkins, and other hygiene products.

Regional Outlook: The Global Breathable Film Market

In the Asia Pacific, Breathable Films hold a major share of the market due to the growth of hygiene, medical, and food packaging applications. Various product characteristics, including adhesion, lightweight, and other attributes, are expected to continue to dominate the market in the medical sector. Thus, China, Japan, South Korea, and India dominate this market.

Several industries such as food packaging, sports, and others are growing in importance to North America due to the increasing demand for polyethylene breathable films. The forecast period is expected to be driven by increasing investment in the end-user industries

In Europe, there has been remarkable growth due to the growing expansion of healthcare facilities in the region. The market for this product is mainly driven by its use in hygiene, medicine, and food packaging. Throughout the forecast period, countries such as the U.K., Italy, Germany, and France are expected to benefit from the increasing innovation and technological advancements in breathable films, and other products.

Due to the increasing use of polyethylene films in healthcare, food packaging, and other applications, the Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Growing demand for the product in various end-use sectors should also drive growth in Latin America.

Prominent Players in the Global Breathable Film Market

The major prominent players in the market are:

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Arkema

RKW Group

Skymark Packaging Ltd.

Trioworld

SWM International

Berry Global Group

Nitto Denko Corporation

Covestro

Fatra A.S.

Aim of the Report: The Global Breathable Market

The market segmentation is based on Material, Technology, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

Segmentation based on Technology

Monolithic

Micro-porous

Segmentation based on End-Use

Hygiene & Personal Care

Medical

Packaging

Construction

Textile

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

