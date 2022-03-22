Sports Tourism Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed 2022-2030

The global sports tourism market size was valued at ~$323,390 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~15.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

In the tourism market, sports tourism has among the fastest-growing segments in the world, because of its unique features. Sports tourism is a category of tourism that refers to a specific type of travel involving individuals who either observe a sporting event as spectators or who actively participate in it as participants which usually involves commercial and/or non-commercial activities while remaining geographically separated from their homes. Sports tourism may be enjoyed by individuals who participate in sporting events actively or passively. There is a growing trend for tourists to participate in sports activities while on vacation owing to their eagerness and interest. A new tourism trend called Sports Tourism is predicted to become a major part of the tourism industry in the coming years.

A variety of people from all walks of life have benefited from Sports Tourism, regardless of socioeconomic status and background. As an investment in tourism growth, sports play a crucial role in the economic growth of countries. The tourism sector contributes to economic growth by providing various types of lodging, including hotels, restaurants, and retail establishments. Whenever a sports event is organized by a town different attempts are made to make a variety of improvements in several different areas that may render a positive effect in facilitating visitors’ visits.

Factors Affecting the Global Sports Tourism Market

Due to the increasing number of sporting events happening around the world in recent years, the worldwide Sports Tourism market is expanding. The sports industry is striving to broaden its reach and appeal to a wider audience through the addition of new tournaments to existing venues and the development of new venues for existing tournaments. The expansion of sport tourism will be supported by an increase in sporting events, resulting in more tourists visiting sporting grounds. Sports tourism will flourish as more sporting events are held around the world.

Sporting venues around the world require more seating space due to an increase in sports tourists. The ability to accommodate a large number of visitors in a sporting event facility results in higher ticket income. The growth in revenue generated by ticket sales and sports packages will boost the Sports Tourism industry.

Due to a lack of financial support for franchisee teams, there is a risk that events may be canceled, which can negatively impact the global sports tourism market while functioning as a restraint force in the sector.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Sports Tourism Market

Covid-19 has the potential to affect the global economy in three ways: directly impacting production and demand; causing disruption to supply chains, markets, and businesses; and having a financial impact on businesses and financial markets. The Covid-19 outbreak has caused widespread disruptions, including the cancellation of flights, travel bans, and quarantines, and the closure of several restaurants, and restrictions on events held in more than forty countries. Consequently, the Sports Tourism Market volatility is going to slow down dramatically, business confidence is scheduled to fall, panic is starting to spread among the people, and the future of the market is uncertain.

Regional Analysis: The Global Sports Tourism Market

During the forecast period, the growth of the market will originate from Europe. Europe’s largest sports tourism market is Germany. There will be faster market growth in this region. Further, the growing focus on expanding seating capacity is expected to increase the sports tourism market growth in Europe in the forecast period.

Key Market Players: The Global Sports Tourism Market

The leading prominent players in the global sports tourism market include:

Inspiresport

QuintEvents

MATCH Hospitality

BAC Sport

THG Sports

Club Europe Holidays Ltd

Gullivers Sports Travel Limited

DTB Sports Hospitality

Event Management Ltd

Sports Travel & Hospitality Group

Great Atlantic Sports Travel.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Sports Tourism Market

The market is segmented on the basis of Product, Type, Category, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Football/Soccer

Cricket

Motorsport

Tennis

Others

Segmentation based on Type

Domestic

International

Segmentation based on Category

Active

Passive

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

