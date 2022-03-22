North America Biosimilars Market Growth 2021 Growing Rapidly with Recent Developments, Industry Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Key Findings and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2030

biosimilar-based treatment, rising incidence of chronic diseases due to aging populations, patent expirations of many blockbuster drugs, and better healthcare provisions.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 54 figures, this 116-page report North America Biosimilars Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Non-glycosylated, Glycosylated), Indication (Cancer, Autoimmune Disease, Blood Disorder, Diabetes), Manufacturing (Contract, Inhouse), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America biosimilars market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. North America biosimilars market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for North America Biosimilars Market.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North Americabiosimilars market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Indication, Manufacturing, End User, and Country.

Based on Product Type

Recombinant Non-glycosylated Biosimilars

o Insulin

o Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rHGH)

o Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor

o Interferon

Recombinant Glycosylated Biosimilars

o Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb)

o Erythropoietin (EPO)

o Follicle Stimulating Hormone

Recombinant Peptides and Others

o Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)-Inhibitor

o Parathyroid Hormone

o Enzymes, Immunomodulators, GnRH Analogs and Others

Based on Indication

Cancer

Autoimmune Disease

Blood Disorder

Diabetes

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases

Other Indications

Based on Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing

Inhouse Manufacturing

Based on End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Indication, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

AMEGA Biotech S.A.

Apotex Inc.

Biocon Ltd

Biogen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Celltrion, Inc.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

LG Chem, Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Market Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 13

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 14

1.2.7 Research Limitations 15

1.3 Executive Summary 16

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 19

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 19

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 22

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 25

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

