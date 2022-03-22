Mouthguard Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2022-2030

The global mouthguard market was valued at ~$189.2 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow with a CAGR of ~6.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The mouthguard market size segment that accounts for the greatest percent of the market share in the mouthguard market is boil and bite. It is an item of oral protection that protects the teeth and gums as well as preventing injuries to the teeth, lips, and arches because it covers the teeth and gums. It is usually used to play sports such as football, lacrosse, ice hockey, field hockey, boxing, water polo, fencing sports, wrestling, skiing, and basketball, among others.

Factors Affecting the Global Mouthguard Market

Due to the eminence of national and international sports events, growth in health and fitness awareness on the part of consumers, along with increased participation in sports activities, there has been an increased demand for mouthguards, therefore benefiting the mouthguard market.

Low-quality and counterfeit products are some of the main factors that deter the growth of the market.

The trends in online retail and increasing disposable income in emerging economies will likely provide opportunities for the development of the market.

The presence of counterfeit goods on the market is one of the most significant factors that inhibit the growth of the mouthguard market.

With the recent increase in popularity of online retailers, who facilitate faster shipping and easy return policies, online retailers have become more popular. Moreover, due to the increased number of websites offering free shipping of products, sales of products through online platforms have seen an increase as well

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Mouthguard Market

There have been largely negative effects on the global mouthguard market as a result of the global pandemic/coronavirus pandemic concerns. The sharp rise in prices of mouthguards since 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021 is one way to alleviate the economic instability that plagues the economy due to high demand and low supply dynamics. On the contrary, a disruption in the shipping chain that causes snags in the supply could result in a temporary shortage of supplies in the short term, putting upward pressure on price.

Regional Outlook: the Global Mouthguard Market

The market in North America had the largest share of revenue in 2020. The market of a global mouthguard was dominated by North America. There are several factors expected to contribute towards the region’s market growth, like a relatively high disposable income rate, high product availability, and the presence of sports associations and dental associations that require athletes to wear mouthguards.

During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness profitable growth in the Asia Pacific region. In addition to the increasing disposable incomes, the increasing awareness, and the various government initiatives, the increase in sport participation has significantly contributed to this growth.

Key Players in the Global Mouthguard Market

The major key players in the global mouthguard market are:

Battle Sports Science

Brain Pad, Inc.

Decathlon S.A

MaxxMMA International CO.

Limited

Mogo Sport

NIKE, INC

OPRO

Shock Doctor

Sisu Guard

Venum Predator

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: the Global Mouthguard Market

The global mouthguard market is segmented on the basis of Type, Material, Sales Channel, and Region

Segmentation based on Type

Stock Mouthguard

Boil and bite Mouthguard

Custom-fitted Mouthguard

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

Specialty retail stores

Multi-retail stores

Online stores & others

Segmentation based on Material

Vinyl resins

Natural rubber

Acrylic resins

polyethylene-polyvinylacetate copolymer

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

