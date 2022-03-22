Decanter Market Insight & Future Assessment for the Period 2022-2030

The global decanter market size was valued at ~$353.5 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~3.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The rubber stopper on the decanter prevents any air from entering the vessel, so the drink stays fresh. An effervescent vessel used for decanting a liquid, generally wine, is called an effervescent vessel. There are several types of decanters normally made of glass and come in different shapes and sizes. The decanters are crafted from glass or crystal and are available in a variety of styles: chiseled sides decanter, novelty decanter, gently twisted decanter, grenade decanter, skull decanter, vodka decanter, gin decanter, dedicated tequila decanter, tall, gold, trimmed decanter, square glass decanter, and many other. The term “decanter” derives from the decantation process, which is a method for separating liquid from solid by removing a layer of liquid from a precipitate or sediment (a deposit of solid particles in solution present in the liquid).
Factors Affecting the Global Decanter Market
- It is through these decanters that wine becomes delicious because the sediment is removed while the aromas of the wine are heightened. Decanters are attractive products that can be used for many different purposes because of their appealing aesthetics. While decanters are often used with wine, they are also being used for other spirits because of their appearances, like gin, whiskey, tequila, and other liquors. Some decanters are used for gift-giving purposes in bars as they bring a sense of elegance and class to the area. There is the potential for an upward trend in the decanter market during the forecast period due to the surge in the popularity of beverages.
- Due to the huge markets of the developing countries, manufacturers have the opportunity to target them and provide products that consumers desire. Decanters would become more and more popular in the upcoming years as well as the market for them would grow. The introduction of new types of decanters and investments in research and development is likely to help manufacturers improve market share.
- As consumer preferences change and technologies advance, glass products are being designed and manufactured in completely new ways. As disposable incomes and demand from developed countries are expected to increase during the forecast period, it is anticipated that the demand for decanters will increase. This combination of factors is expected to significantly boost the decanter market.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Decanter Market
- A pandemic outbreak of covid-19 has negatively affected the decanter market.
- Covid-19 has caused a change in consumers’ purchasing habits in that they now prefer to buy alcohol products, including decanters, online instead of at brick-and-mortar stores.
- The demand for premium decanters is expected to grow as disposable incomes rise and the hospitality industry expands.
Regional Outlook: the Global Decanter Market
- Globally, Europe dominates the decanter market. Over the forecast period, market growth in Europe will be driven by the growing popularity of wine in conjunction with an awareness of decanting wine. The leading markets in the French region for decanters are Germany, Italy, the US, and the UK.
- It is expected that the European market will be followed by the markets in North America and the Asia Pacific region. North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to the growing purchasing power of consumers in the region when it comes to the products in question.
Key Market Players in the Global Decanter Market
The leading key players in the global decanter market are:
- Bormioli Luigi S.p.A.
- Fiskars Group
- Godinger
- Lenox
- Ngwenya Glass
- Prestige Decanters
- Riedel
- Royal Selangor
- Saver Glass
- Tossware
- Other Prominent Players
Segment Analysis: the Global Decanter Market
The global decanter market is segmented on the basis of Material, End-User, Sales Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Material
- Glass
- Plastic
Segmentation based on End-User
- Commercial
- Residential
Segmentation based on Sales Channel
- Offline Channels
- Online Channels
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
