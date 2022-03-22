Battery Racks Market 2022 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2030

The global battery racks market was valued at more than $3.1 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

There are a variety of battery racks available to hold open or closed batteries and lead-acid (Pb) and nickel-cadmium (NiCd) batteries for horizontal and vertical mounting. A battery rack such as this one is designed for earthquake resistance to be solid and rigid, manageable, and acid-resistant. In addition to being laminated in plastic, the metal bars of the racks are provided with a protective coating. A battery enclosure with cabling and a series string for current protection and disconnections are included with these racks that are manufactured with hinged components.

Factors Affecting the Global Battery Racks Market

Market revenue growth will continue to be driven primarily by the rising demand for high-performance battery storage systems in various industries and their applications in power storage, power generation, and telecommunications during the forecast period.

The growth of small- and medium-sized manufacturing industries, technological advancements, and the increasing demand for battery racks to store and power appliances, equipment, lighting systems, devices, and systems are other major factors driving global revenue growth.

The market for battery racks is likely to be hindered by fluctuating raw material prices during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, emerging economies such as China and India are expected to drive demand for battery racks as well as innovations in energy storage.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis: the Global Battery Rack Market

International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports that the global economy declined in 2020 because of novel coronavirus outbreaks. Raw materials are in short supply in many countries because of strict lockdowns. This has led to the suspension of production activities for battery racks manufacturers. Additionally, as a result of government-imposed lockdown measures, demand for battery racks from the energy and telecommunication sectors has declined. It is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis: the Global Battery Rack Market

During the forecast period, North American revenue is forecast to dominate the market. Industrialization growth and a rapidly expanding manufacturing sector, the telecommunications industry, and the demand for high-efficiency battery storage racks are some key factors expected to drive the market in North America through the years to come. As a result of the continuous development and launch of more advanced products, technological advancements are another key factor that drives the market growth. As market players utilize a variety of strategies to expand product portfolios and increase revenue opportunities, Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to see a rapid CAGR. A rapid increase in revenue is also attributed to the presence of some major players in these countries.

Key Market Players in the Global Battery Rack Market

Globally, the battery rack industry is dominated by the following players:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Luminous Power Technologies

LLC

EnviroGuard

Newton Instrument Co.

Sakcett Systems, Inc.

Specialized Storage Solutions

Storage Battery Systems

Tripp Lite

Emerson Electric Co.

Su-Kam Power Systems

Aim of the Report: the Battery Rack Market

The battery rack market is segmented based on Type, Material, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

VRLA

Seismic

Standard

Relay

Segmentation based on Material

Plastic Coated

Plastic

Steel

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Power Generation

Power Storage

Telecommunication

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

