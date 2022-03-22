Compressor Wheel Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights Forecast to 2022-2030

The compressor wheel market was valued at ~$2,650 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~4.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC370

A turbocharger assembly consists of compressor wheels that are connected by a solid shaft to the exhaust gas turbine. The turbocharger is a component of an internal combustion engine that boosts intake air pressure. The fuel used by turbochargers is gasoline or diesel. In addition, OEMs and third-party vendors in the aftermarket sell the compressor wheel, a component of turbochargers.

Factors Affecting the Global Compressor Wheel Market

Vehicle manufacturers are developing lightweight engines in order to bolster the efficiency of their cars and reduce pollution resulting from carbon emissions, following the implementation of stringent norms for curbing carbon emissions. Turbocharger development resulted from this, contributing to the growth of the market.

With the rise of vehicles with high gas mileage and power outputs, turbochargers are expected to benefit from the push towards they are more fuel-efficient and powerful.

The introduction of electric vehicles will cause a decline in the use of turbocharged engines, and this will ultimately restrict demand for compressor wheels, thus inhibiting the market growth.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Compressor Wheel Market

Industries most affected by the outbreak of Covid-19 were manufacturing and logistics. There was a drastic reduction in the number of manufacturing activities. In the global economy, transportation and construction activities were hindered as well as their supply chains. Thus, the manufacturing of compressor wheels plunged, directly affecting the market’s growth. However, manufacturing and services are gradually getting back to normal. Additionally, turbochargers and compressor wheel companies will once again begin production at their full scale, which will assist in driving the compressor wheel market toward recovery by the end of 2021.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC370

Regional Analysis: the Global Compressor Wheel Market

The American market for compressor wheels is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The United States is one of North America’s most prominent markets because of technological advancement, the complete mechanization of the manufacturing industry, and the existence of highly powerful manufacturers. There seems to be no end in sight to the global compressor wheel market over the upcoming years.

The Asia Pacific region will, on the other hand, witness staggering development in the coming years. In part, this has been influenced by the advancing automotive industry in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China, which have subsequently steered a greater demand for compressor wheels in the Asia Pacific. Growth in the market for compressor wheels in these developing economies is primarily attributed to increased industrialization. Due to factors such as rising income levels, higher standards of living, and urbanization, as well as the consumption of engine-powered machines, modern-day compressor wheels are widely used to power modern machines, such as automobiles.

Key Market Players in the Global Compressor Wheel Market

The major leading market players in the global compressor wheel market include:

KTS

Doncasters Group

Garrett Motion Inc.

Melett Ltd.

Owen Developments

BorgWarner Inc.

Turbotech Precision Products Ltd.

Nelcon Motor Company

UACJ Corporation

Wabtec Corporation

Aim of the Report: The Global Compressor Wheel Market

The global compressor wheel market is segmented on the basis of Sales Type, Application, Material, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

Cast Iron

Aluminum

Segmentation based on Application

Automotive Engine

Stationary Engine

Segmentation based on Sales Type

OEMs

Aftermarket

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC370

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC370

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/