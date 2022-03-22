Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand 2022-2030

The global supplementary cementitious materials market was valued at more than $20 billion in 2020. The global supplementary cementitious market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Concrete is commonly mixed with supplementary cementitious materials for various reasons like to improve durability, reduce porosity, improve pumping and finishing, reduce alkali reactivity, and ease the blending process. Cement additives are used as a partial or full replacement for Portland cement in concrete and are mostly considered to be part of the overall cementing process. There are several widely used SCM materials: fly ash, ground granulated blast furnace slag, silica fume, calcium carbonate, and natural pozzolans – like calcined clays, metakaolin, or shale.

Market Overview: the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market

An increasing number of construction activities around the world drive the demand for supplementary cementitious materials.

Concrete is made stronger and less permeable with the addition of cementitious materials. Additionally, cementitious materials are inexpensive. The market for supplementary cementitious materials is driven by these factors.

Industrial waste is being used for supplementary cementitious materials, which is giving the market a boost.

Although low awareness of the benefits of supplementary cementitious materials hinders the market, it is still growing.

Some types of industrial waste and dry waste can be used in cement materials the market for supplementary cementitious materials is expected to benefit from this demand.

Recycling wastes such as ferrous slag, fly ash, and silica fumes provide pollution reduction through the consumption of these materials during construction. In addition, it is a very effective way to manage waste. The market for supplementary cementitious materials is expected to be positively impacted by this.

Covid-19 Impact: the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market

Due to concerns regarding workers in the construction industry, construction work has been temporarily halted.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to transport restrictions, resulting in a decrease in industrial output and truncated supply chains, which adversely affected the global economy by an ample portion, negatively impacting the market growth.

Companies are losing money due to the work stoppage and the material suppliers used by these companies in the construction sector are also suffering heavy losses because they are prevented from earning any profit.

The manufacturing companies, construction projects, are negatively impacted by social distancing during COVID-19.

Regional Analysis: the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market

Due to the presence of numerous manufacturers in Asia-Pacific, the region dominated the global supplementary cementitious materials market. In the construction industry, market demand will be fueled by a rise in industrial, commercial, and residential construction in India and China and growing urbanization in developing countries. However, the lack of awareness between architects and builders about the benefits of the Supplementary Cementitous Market will hamper the market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players: the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market

Major players operating in the global supplementary cementitious materials market are:

Heidelbergcement

CR Minerals

Tata Steel Ltd.

Ferroglobe

Lafargeholcim

Arcelormittal SA

BASF SE

Sika AG

SCB International

Cemex SAB DE C

Segment Analysis: the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market

The supplementary Cementitous Materials Market are segmented by Type, Application, and Region

Segmentation based on Type

Fly ash

Slag cement

Silica Fumes

Segmentation based on Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Segmentation based on Region

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Rest of the World

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

