Building Information Modelling Market 2022 Comprehensive Industry and Vendor Landscape 2030

The building information modeling market was valued at more than USD 5 billion in 2020, which is expected to grow to register more than 14% CAGR over the forecast period (2021-2027).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC401

Building information modeling (BIM) consists of generating and managing digital representations of the physical and functional characteristics of buildings. The building information modeling consists of extractable and exchangeable files for decision-making purposes regarding a building. BIM is a high-probability design tool that helps analyze construction’s quantitative and qualitative aspects, like procurement of components, cost estimation, and timeframe requirement. The tool also assists in undertaking operations following completion of a project, such as maintenance and following a project lifecycle. Currently, BIM software is used by businesses, individuals, and government agencies involved in the planning, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of various types of infrastructure such as bridges, roads, tunnels, electricity, and ports.

Market Dynamics of the Building Information Modeling Market

The UN predicts that the world’s population will grow by 2050. An industry vertical within the AEC sector must offer smart software to develop infrastructure for the future needed to cater to such a large population.

With population and economic growth, there will be a need for infrastructure and housing, which will boost the construction sector around the world.

An increase in construction will demand more efficient ways of working, and BIM provides architects, engineers, and construction professionals with improved methods for planning, designing, and managing building projects. Thus, BIM, which is built around 3D models, is becoming increasingly popular.

Construction project contractors and designers from various countries can collaborate more efficiently on all phases of construction projects with the aid of ISO standards. Since these standards were released, several countries have made BIM mandatory.

In the infrastructure and commercial sectors, these standards are most commonly used. Over the forecast period, these standards will be applied broadly to various industrial, infrastructure, and building applications.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC401

Impact of Covid-19

In the coming years, the high initial costs associated with BIM software and the long training periods would hamper the growth of the global building information modeling (IBM) sector. In addition, the COVID19 pandemic has adversely affected the global building information modeling (BIM) industry. At least 45% of contractors in the United States are experiencing delays due to the pandemic, according to the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). Material shortages, equipment shortages, and parts shortages contributed to these delays.

Regional Outlook

Over the forecast period, North America is expected to maintain its market share in the global building information modeling market. The major factors contributing to this growth are the wide adoption of BIM software by consultants, engineers, and architects, the presence of key players, the high demand for advanced technologies, the increasing purchasing power, and the growing concern about the environment and the environment’s impacts. A number of factors are driving BIM adoption in the region.

Asia Pacific is forecast to post the highest CAGR growth rate during the forecast period, followed by North America. A rise in construction activity is responsible for this growth in India, China, Japan, and Singapore. IBM has been experiencing growth in the region due to the increasing number of infrastructure developments, a growing population, and an abundance of broadband internet access. As per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project is the world the largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the metro industry.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an overview of the building information modeling market, which has been segmented by component type, deployment model, region, and application.

Segmentation based on Component Type

Software

Service

Segmentation based on the Deployment Model

O-premises

Cloud

Segmentation based on Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC401

Segmentation based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Market Players

The leading manufacturers of Building Information Modeling in the global market include

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Dassault Systemes SA.

Nemeteschek AG

AECOM

GRAITEC

Beck Technology Ltd.

Tekla Corporation

Pentagon Solutions Ltd.

ABB Ltd

AVEVA.

Asite Solution

Hexagon AB

Cadsoft Corporation

Trimble Ltd.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC401

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/