Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases

6 cases reported in Chiayi, 3 in Taipei, and 1 in Tainan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/22 14:55
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 10 local COVID cases on Tuesday (March 22).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 79 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The 10 local cases reported that day include three males and seven females ranging in age from under five to their 60s. Six cases were reported in Chiayi County, three in Taipei City, and one in Tainan City.

Imported cases

The 79 imported cases include 51 females, 27 males, and one case under investigation, ranging in age from under five and their 70s. Of these, 26 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 53 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between March 6 and March 21 from Vietnam (17 cases), Malaysia, the U.S., Indonesia, Canada, Singapore, the U.K., Sweden, Hong Kong, South Korea, Germany, Denmark, Mauritius, the Netherlands, India, Latvia, Spain, Ethiopia, Thailand, Mauritania, Australia, and Belize. The country of origin of 23 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 6,770,235 COVID tests, with 6,747,918 coming back negative. Of the 22,091 confirmed cases, 6,519 were imported, 15,518 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 135 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.
Updated : 2022-03-22 15:41 GMT+08:00

