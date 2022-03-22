Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trend Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2021-2030 |F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 9.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.50 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Liver cancer diagnostics is an advanced liver cancer diagnosis which is done by Chemotherapy and low-dose radiation may control the cancer’s spread and ease pain. The rise in number of awareness program about early diagnosis of liver cancer is expected to rise the demand for liver cancer diagnostics market in the forecasted period. In 2018, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) funded a research program at Michigan Medicine for USD 33.4 million to alter the existing liver cancer surveillance and facilitate early detection of liver cancer in the U.S. Furthermore, increase in number of liver cancer patients is driving the growth for the market.

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, around 42,230 new cases of liver cancer are diagnosed in the U.S., which will lead to around 30,230 deaths. Also, research and development programs and technological advancement is creating vast opportunity for the market. As, in June 2019, CancerSEEK a liquid biopsy test was designed by the researchers at Johns Hopkins University. The test was designed to diagnose multiple cancers including stomach, liver, ovarian, and esophageal among others an early stage, facilitating early treatment. However, high cost of technological advancement of liver cancer diagnostic solutions which might restrain the growth of the lover cancer diagnostics market in the forecasted period 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Liver Cancer Diagnostics market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, excellent healthcare insurance policies, and high adoption of innovative diagnostic tests. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as high prevalence of hepatitis in emerging countries including India and China would create lucrative demand for liver cancer diagnostics market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Becton Dickinson & Company

Illumina, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Epigenomics AG

Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Test Type Outlook:

Laboratory Test

Imaging Tests

Endoscopy

Biopsy

Others

By End-Use Outlook:

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & CRO Laboratories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Request Full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4844

