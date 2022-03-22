Alexa
Taipei City Hospital nurse, 2 family members test positive for COVID

Foreign attendee of 2022 Smart City Summit and Expo also tests positive

  264
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/22 12:33
Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch. 

Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A nurse from a Taipei hospital, two of her family members, and a foreign attendee of the 2022 Smart City Summit and Expo have tested positive for COVID-19.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) told the media on Tuesday (March 22) that a female nurse working at a testing station at Taipei City Hospital's Heping Branch has been diagnosed with COVID.

Huang said it is not yet certain whether the nurse transmitted the virus to her family members first or whether one of them infected her. Given that she works at the hospital's fever screening station, it is considered likely she was infected after coming into contact with a COVID case.

According to Huang, comprehensive testing of staff will be implemented, and an epidemiological investigation will be carried out at the hospital to determine the source of the infection.

In addition, Huang said that after a group of foreign guests checked into a hotel to attend the 2022 Smart City Summit and Expo, Taipei City Hospital's Heping Branch sent staff to administer COVID tests. One of the foreign attendees then tested positive.

The eight other people in the group were placed in quarantine and will not be able to attend the event. Huang emphasized that organizers of the summit will discuss and confirm the details of the event's epidemic prevention measures with the Centers for Disease Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and National Development Council.

Huang stressed that the diagnosis of the foreign attendee is within the scope of the event's epidemic prevention preparations and that subsequent measures are in accordance with the original contingency plans.
