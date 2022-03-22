Envision Digital and Lightsource bp Partner to Catalyse Solar Power Optimisation Globally

The new multi-year partnership will see Lightsource bp leveraging Envision Digital’s AIoT platform for Net Zero

Lightsource bp’s Vendimia project in Spain, was completed in June 2021. (Credit: Lightsource bp)

The partnership will include all existing and future Lightsource bp operated assets as well as those under the management of its O&M business. The rollout is underway with Envision Digital and Lightsource bp collaborating on the first batch of projects now. Envision Digital's AIoT platform EnOS™ provides pre-built decarbonization and digitalization applications and a complete suite of connectivity and device management, application enablement and analytics capabilities, focusing on asset-intensive industries like energy and utilities, manufacturing and transportation. The platform is open-source focused on preventing lock-in effects, supporting on-prem, public cloud, and hybrid cloud deployments to offer ultimate adaptability and flexibility from edge to cloud. In this specific multi-year programme Lightsource bp will use the Intelligent Renewables Advanced Analytics application for Solar, please find out more in our product brief here. The platform and its applications are fully extensible by customers, partners, and Envision Digital. This can be accomplished using both application configuration templates and modern API and micro service based application development techniques. Together with the decarbonization hardware offerings from Envision Group and our ecosystem (renewable generation, energy storage etc), Envision Digital brings integrated solutions that leverage Information Technology (IT), Operation Technology (OT) and Energy Technology (ET) for our industrial clients from hardware manufacturers to energy and utility players or large infrastructure operators. Aiming to abstract the domain expertise to enable transformation in a more efficient and intelligent way, EnOS™ is designed with a model-driven philosophy and provides 3000+ industry device models, 200+ protocol adaptors, 360+ AI models, and various solution templates for intelligent renewables, connected energy, smart spaces and smart plants. Altogether, they help to accelerate the time to solution and transformation.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 March 2022 - Envision Digital International Pte Ltd ("Envision Digital"), a Singapore-headquartered global Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT) software leader for Net Zero, and global solar developer Lightsource bp , have announced a multi-year, global partnership to accelerate the growth and optimisation of solar power, in the fight against climate change.Lightsource bp is targeting the development of 25GW of solar power projects globally by 2025 delivering renewable power at scale, and with the urgency the climate crisis requires. Through the partnership and the advanced analytics from Envision Digital's AIoT platform, Lightsource bp will be able to gain data driven insights to enable automation, efficiency, value and ultimately, substantial volumes of additional low-carbon power.The partnership will see Lightsource bp leveraging Envision Digital's AIoT platform to optimise the performance and operation of their solar assets. Lightsource bp recognises Envision Digital's unique expertise in AIoT and digital transformation, and has selected Envision to be its advanced analytics partner for its existing and rapidly growing portfolio of solar projects globally., said: "As the global AIoT software leader for Net Zero, Envision Digital continues to focus on partnerships. We see a lot of synergies with Lightsource bp and our teams are rapidly deploying and scaling technology to power the energy transition together."Lightsource bp is a 50:50 joint venture with global energy major bp. By leveraging this partnership with Envision Digital, as well as more than a decade of solar experience, the company expects to be able to deliver greater value at scale and enact a real change on the global energy landscape. The 247MW Vendimia project in Spain started generating low-cost power in June 2021. The site created 600 jobs during construction and provides a snapshot of the benefits solar can provide to the economy and the climate."Deploying solar power at pace means making the most of projects once they are up and running. It's not just about the cost of capital and your project execution. Lightsource bp has an exceptional reputation on both fronts and once all that hard work is done, we don't want to waste a single photon," said"The partnership with Envision Digital gives us an anatomical level of insight on our assets to optimise them remotely and drive improvements," he added.Envision Digital's proprietary AIoT operating system, EnOS™, currently supports more than 360GW of clean energy assets globally. As the partnership develops, and as global governments and corporations quicken net zero discussions, both companies will explore additional opportunities to drive value across Lightsource bp's expanding portfolio of solar power projects globally.

About Envision Digital

A global AIoT software leader in Net Zero, Envision Digital is committed to becoming the world's leading net zero technology partner for enterprises, governments, and cities to accelerate progress and improve their citizens' quality of life.



EnOS™, Envision Digital's proprietary AIoT operating system, connects and manages more than 110 million smart devices and 360 gigawatts of energy assets globally. Envision Digital's growing ecosystem of more than 360 customers and partners spans 10 industries and includes Accenture, Amazon Web Services, GovTech Singapore, IBM, Keppel Corporation, Microsoft, Nissan, PTT, Solarvest, Total and ST Engineering. The company has close to 900 employees and 12 offices across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Japan, Thailand, China, and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore.



For more information, please visit www.envision-digital.com/.



About Lightsource bp

Lightsource bp is a global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects, and a 50:50 joint venture with bp. Our purpose is to deliver affordable and sustainable solar power for businesses and communities around the world. Our team includes over 700 industry specialists, working across 17 countries. We provide full scope development for our projects, from initial site selection, financing and permitting through to long-term management of solar projects and power sales to our clients. For more information visit lightsourcebp.com, follow us on Twitter @lightsourceBP and Instagram @lightsourcebp or view our LinkedIn page.



#EnvisionDigital #Lightsourcebp

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.