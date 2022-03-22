Alexa
Mason scores 20 to lift Abilene Christian past Ohio in CBI

By Associated Press
2022/03/22 10:54
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Coryon Mason had 20 points as Abilene Christian edged past Ohio 91-86 in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational on Monday night.

Airion Simmons had 18 points for Abilene Christian (25-10). Immanuel Allen added 13 points and Cameron Steele had 12 points.

Mark Sears scored a career-high 37 points for the Bobcats (25-10). Ben Vander Plas added 19 points and AJ Clayton had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-22 12:40 GMT+08:00

