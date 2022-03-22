ECOVACS ROBOTICS Extends Partnership With Hyun Bin as Brand Ambassador to Launch the Brand-new All-in-one Vacuuming & Mopping DEEBOT X1 Family in Singapore, Defines New Era of Home Service Robots

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 March 2022 - ECOVACS ROBOTICS ("ECOVACS"), the world's leading service robotics brand, today announced that it extended its partnership with the popular Korean actor Hyun Bin as its Brand Ambassador in five Asia Pacific countries – Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The partnership will be part of its launch of a new flagship DEEBOT X1 Family, the industry's first all-round robotic vacuum cleaners.





Launched under the theme "Tomorrow's Robots, Today.", the DEEBOT X1 Family, which includes DEEBOT X1 OMNI and DEEBOT X1 TURBO along with the industry's first all-in-one base station OMNI Station, combines function and design. It creates a new home service robotics industry benchmark for premium house cleaning and sets the direction for future development by featuring ECOVACS' strongest suction power of 5000Pa, the latest AIVI™ 3D and TrueMapping 2.0 technologies, and the industry's first natural language interactive AI voice assistant YIKO. Jacob Jensen Design worked on the design, turning each DEEBOT X1 model into an art piece that will perfectly fit any elegantly-designed home.



David Qian, Chief Executive Officer of ECOVACS ROBOTICS, said, "We're proud to partner with Hyun Bin once again to bring our latest flagship robotic vacuum cleaner to the Asia Pacific. This partnership will play a pivotal role in strengthening the emotional connection between our brand and users. The newly launched DEEBOT X1 Family takes the home services robotics to the next level with a series of new intelligent technologies that were designed to bring unparalleled automation, convenience, and benefits to our customers."



Unique OMNI station and more powerful cleaning functions bring unparalleled convenience and benefits to users



The DEEBOT X1 OMNI is the first robotic vacuum cleaner to manage the entire floor cleaning process. Beyond sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping, the new models also wash and dry the mopping pads and collect more dust using the new base station, making it the first all-round robotic vacuum cleaner that genuinely frees users from housekeeping chores.



The OMNI Station, ECOVACS's first all-round base station, is also the world's first to integrate automated dust collection, cleaning the mop, refilling water, and hot air drying. The all-round base station OMNI Station has a 4L clean/dirty water tank to automatically store and recycle the wastewater after cleaning the mopping pad and refilling the water tanks of the DEEBOT X1 OMNI model with clean water.



The DEEBOT X1 Family also comes with a single-function station — Cleaning Station — that works with the DEEBOT X1 TURBO model. After each cleaning round, the base station automatically washes the mopping pad and dries it using cool air to remove odor when working in humid environments.



Both base stations allow the DEEBOT X1 Family to vacuum and mop longer, changing how users will use high-end robotic vacuum cleaners and ushering a new era for the home service robotics industry.



The DEEBOT X1 Family also features the strongest[1] mopping system, the OZMO™️ Turbo 2.0 Rotary Pressure Mopping System. It combines high pressure and high-speed rotation of 180 rpm (rotations per minute) to effectively clean stubborn stains, including coffee and soy sauce stains solidified after three days. The combination of the powerful suction system and OZMO™️ Turbo 2.0 Rotary Pressure Mopping System makes the DEEBOT X1 a multifunctional flagship. Unlike other sweeping and mopping solutions in the industry, the DEEBOT X1 keeps the mopping pad moist to ensure both steps are completed efficiently in one go.



More intelligent AIVI™️ 3D and 3D maps unveil exciting potential



ECOVACS added the brand-new AIVI™️ 3D technology to the DEEBOT X1 Family, significantly improving the robot's perception of the environment using laser and visual sensing technologies.



The series features the RGBD sensor, the most complex sensor developed by ECOVACS. It includes HDR dynamic range imaging technology and can accurately capture environmental images and semantic information in a dark environment.



The TrueMapping 2.0 technology speeds up mapping and offers a wider field of view. With AIVI™️ 3D technology support, ECOVACS adds a third dimension to household mapping. The combination increases mapping speeds by ten times, doubles the visual range, cuts cleaning time by 25%, and allows the robots to navigate more precisely across different home environments. By making it easier to target specific dirty areas and locations, the robots transform the cleaning experience to be more convenient and efficient.



The DEEBOT X1 Family runs on Horizon GAI chips. It is the first time autopilot technology has been used in home service robots. The new chips dramatically improve the robots' ability to identify and sense different object types while building environmental information in 3D and creating different home segments for targeted cleaning. The chip firmware also supports over-the-air (OTA) upgrades.



ECOVACS's YIKO Voice Assistant enhance user experience, recommended by Google



ECOVACS firmly believes that natural language interaction will become most important for human-bot interaction. The DEEBOT X1 Family has the industry's first built-in natural language interactive assistant, YIKO. By combining voice and visual AI algorithms, YIKO enables natural language communication and multimodal interaction in English. When integrated with other robot functions, it allows users to control and precisely guide the robots while simplifying complex household tasks with voice instructions.



YIKO uses several AI intelligent voice interaction technologies, including voice semantics from Google, to improve the accuracy and response times, bringing users unprecedented natural langue interactive experience. Users can build a complete map for efficient cleaning by saying, "OK YIKO, quick map building." YIKO transforms the user experience, turning the DEEBOT X1 Family from highly intelligent cleaning tools to truly home service robotics.







Jacob Jensen Design turns DEEBOT X1 into an art piece



The prestigious Danish design company Jacob Jensen Design adds authentic Nordic minimalism into the design of the DEEBOT X1 Family, turning house robots into art pieces. This is the first time Jacob Jensen Design worked on home service robots.



The base station's durable silver metal body with the silver and black rectangular elements and touch buttons complement high-end home environments.



With Jacob Jensen Design's minimalistic design, the DEEBOT X1 Family becomes a household art piece that every home will want to have. With more powerful functions and keeping design and quality as its top priority, the new family is ready to meet customers' evolving needs by marrying form and function.



Price and availability



DEEBOT X1 OMINI's suggested retail price is SGD3,999. It will be officially available at



About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One – Creating the Intelligent Home.



At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, we care about innovating solutions to enhance your lifestyle. Based on a deep understanding of use cases and consumer experiences, we design robots that help you "live smart, enjoy life."



With over 20 years of design and industry-leading research, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love.



