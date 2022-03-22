Alexa
Taiwan Amis veteran signs up for Ukraine's foreign legion

Indigenous man who once cycled around world to fulfill girlfriend's dying wish has applied to fight with Ukraine's foreign legion

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/22 11:35
Wang Jui-ti and his documents needed to apply for Ukraine foreign legion. (Facebook, Wang Jui-ti photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man from the Indigenous Amis tribe who once rode his bicycle around the world to fulfill his girlfriend's dying wish has signed up to fight in Ukraine's foreign legion.

Wang Jui-ti (王芮緹), 34, made a special trip to Finland on Saturday (March 19) and submitted his application for the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine on Monday (March 21), according to a post he uploaded that day to Facebook. He has undergone a preliminary interview and is awaiting notification of admission.

Earlier, he wrote that the purpose of his visit to Europe was to join the volunteer army in Ukraine after being saddened by news of Russia's invasion of the country. Wang conceded that he was not sure whether his application process would go smoothly but emphasized that he was willing to try everything, even for the slightest opportunity.

Wang stated that although he only had experience serving as a military police officer, he is an "annoying guard." "I would be willing to give my blood in exchange for your freedom," he vowed. He wrote that although he does not have much money, "there are ways to give without money."

He also posted an image of his tattoo of "Saint Javelin," the Virgin Mary cradling a U.S.-made FGM-148 anti-tank weapon. Although his tattoo artist warned him of the dangers of joining the Ukrainian Army, Wang wrote that his soul had spoke to him: "This is the key moment to give up everything, yes, everything."

In an interview with CNA, Wang said that he was very sad to see the scenes of the destruction in the news. He said he had never thought there would still be wars in the 21st century.

He emphasized that participating in war is suitable for those who have no worries: "If I unfortunately pass, I can just go see her (his former girlfriend)." In 2016, Wang went on a cycling trip around the world to fulfill her dream of going to the Vatican.

According to Wang, the interview for the application lasted about 10 minutes. Asked if he had any relevant combat experience, he responded that he had served as a sentry at a military police station and received basic training, including the use of firearms.

Wang said he would take a ferry to Latvia that night before traveling through Lithuania on his way to Poland. He said that if his application is rejected, he might try other countries in the region, such as Lithuania.

Exterior of Ukrainian embassy in Finland. (Facebook, Wang Jui-ti photo)

Wang waiting at Ukrainian embassy in Finland. (Facebook, Wang Jui-ti photo)

Wang's documents and passport. (Facebook, Wang Jui-ti photo)

Wang's application to Ukraine's foreign legion. (Facebook, Wang Jui-ti photo)

Flowers, stuffed animals, and candles placed outside Ukrainian embassy. (Facebook, Wang Jui-ti photo)

Wang's "Saint Javelin" tattoo. (Facebook, Wang Jui-ti photo)

