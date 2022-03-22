Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Lithuania wants Taiwan-sponsored chipmaking base

Baltic country eyeing Taiwanese tech assistance amid closer ties

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/22 10:44
Taiwan trade delegation meets with Lithuanian officials. (Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/ekonomikosministerija" target="_blank">Ekonomikos ir inovacijų ministerija</a> photo)

Taiwan trade delegation meets with Lithuanian officials. (Facebook, Ekonomikos ir inovacijų ministerija photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania is urging Taiwan to set up a semiconductor production center in the country as the two nations deepen ties.

Delegates from Taiwan explored the possibility of a joint chipmaking facility in the Baltic state while they met with Lithuanian Minister for Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite on Monday (March 22).

This is the second visit by a Taiwanese mission to Lithuania since October, part of Taiwan’s bid to strengthen trade relations with Central and Eastern European nations. The 30-strong delegation comprises both professionals and government officials, per CNA.

The trade mission will also visit the Taiwan and Lithuania Center for Semiconductor and Materials Science as well as the Santaka Valley science and innovations center. They will meet with officials responsible for laser, IoT, and machinery manufacturing technologies.

Armonaite noted Lithuania has the knowledge and talent to become a hub for advanced semiconductor production and that Taiwan’s experience and know-how is critical to making it happen. With the inauguration of a joint semiconductor research center in February, she said she welcoms investments by Taiwanese chipmaking giants such as TSMC and UMC.

Taiwan announced in January that it plans to set up a US$200 million investment fund and US$1 billion credit program to fund projects promoting bilateral industrial cooperation.

Lithuania and Taiwan forged a bond after the latter was allowed to open a representative office bearing the name “Taiwanese” in Vilnius. This irked Beijing, which has responded with a series of retaliatory measures.
Taiwan
Taiwanese
Lithuania
semiconductor
chipmaking
TSMC
UMC

RELATED ARTICLES

Bus driver in central Taiwan receives customer complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch box
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives customer complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch box
2022/03/21 20:20
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
2022/03/21 19:25
Taiwan's Supreme Court upholds sentences handed down to 3 convicted of 1998 murder
Taiwan's Supreme Court upholds sentences handed down to 3 convicted of 1998 murder
2022/03/21 18:58
Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei
Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei
2022/03/21 18:10
China's frequent military exercises pose great security risk to Taiwan: MND
China's frequent military exercises pose great security risk to Taiwan: MND
2022/03/21 17:36