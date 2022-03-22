Lithuania wants Taiwan-sponsored chipmaking base

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania is urging Taiwan to set up a semiconductor production center in the country as the two nations deepen ties.

Delegates from Taiwan explored the possibility of a joint chipmaking facility in the Baltic state while they met with Lithuanian Minister for Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite on Monday (March 22).

This is the second visit by a Taiwanese mission to Lithuania since October, part of Taiwan’s bid to strengthen trade relations with Central and Eastern European nations. The 30-strong delegation comprises both professionals and government officials, per CNA.

The trade mission will also visit the Taiwan and Lithuania Center for Semiconductor and Materials Science as well as the Santaka Valley science and innovations center. They will meet with officials responsible for laser, IoT, and machinery manufacturing technologies.

Armonaite noted Lithuania has the knowledge and talent to become a hub for advanced semiconductor production and that Taiwan’s experience and know-how is critical to making it happen. With the inauguration of a joint semiconductor research center in February, she said she welcoms investments by Taiwanese chipmaking giants such as TSMC and UMC.

Taiwan announced in January that it plans to set up a US$200 million investment fund and US$1 billion credit program to fund projects promoting bilateral industrial cooperation.

Lithuania and Taiwan forged a bond after the latter was allowed to open a representative office bearing the name “Taiwanese” in Vilnius. This irked Beijing, which has responded with a series of retaliatory measures.