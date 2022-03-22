Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cowboys add free agents Fowler, Washington as Schultz signs

By Associated Press
2022/03/22 07:28
Cowboys add free agents Fowler, Washington as Schultz signs

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys added defensive end Dante Fowler and receiver James Washington in free agency Monday, and tight end Dalton Schultz signed his $10.9 million franchise tag.

The additions of Fowler and Washington come after the Cowboys lost free agent pass rusher Randy Gregory to Denver and traded No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland for salary cap savings.

Dallas also re-signed linebacker Luke Gifford, who returns along with 2018 first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch.

Fowler was the third overall pick by Jacksonville in 2015, the same year the Cowboys took Gregory late in the second round after his draft stock fell because of off-field concerns that included a positive marijuana test at the combine.

The 27-year-old Fowler has turned into a journeyman as he prepares to join his fourth team. He had a career-high 11 1/2 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, a year after they acquired him from the Jaguars in a trade.

Washington was a second-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2018 but never had more than 735 yards receiving or five touchdowns for the Steelers.

The undrafted Gifford has become a valuable specials teams player for Dallas, and saw some duty on defense last season behind NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal and Vander Esch.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-03-22 09:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives customer complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch box
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives customer complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch box
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world