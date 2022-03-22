Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Iconic Marilyn Monroe image by Andy Warhol coming to auction

By Associated Press
2022/03/22 06:22
Iconic Marilyn Monroe image by Andy Warhol coming to auction

NEW YORK (AP) — An iconic image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction, with Christie’s auction house estimating the price at around $200 million.

The silkscreen image known as “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," a close-up of Monroe with her hair in yellow, her eyeshadow blue and her lips red, is slated to be part of a week of sales in May, Christie's said Monday.

If it met the sale estimate, the 1964 painting would be the most expensive 20th-century artwork to be auctioned, Christie's said.

The proceeds of the sale would go to the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, which is putting the painting up for auction.

The foundation aims to help children with health care and educational programs.

Warhol created more than one image of Monroe; this particular painting has been exhibited in museums around the world.

Updated : 2022-03-22 07:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan